The Bear’s Den, January 16, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Are things looking up for Bears and Matt Eberflus? - Chicago Sun-Times - After first-year general manager Ryan Poles did some house-cleaning, the Bears were built to win six or seven games in 2022 and went 3-14, but with the No. 1 overall draft pick. Does that put them behind schedule? A look at where the Bears stand heading into 2023.

Grading the Bears 2022 rookie class - The Irish Bears Network - The Bears entered the 2022 NFL Draft with only six selections. However, thanks to some wheeling and dealing by first-year General Manager Ryan Poles, who vowed to build the roster from the draft in his introductory press conference, they found themselves on the clock 11 times before it was all said and done. With that

CHGO Bears Podcast: Which Chicago Bears free agents deserve another contract? Mustipher? Morrow? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew looks at the notable Chicago Bears’ free agents and determines who the team should bring back on a new contract.

Brock Purdy, 49ers give Bears blueprint to help Justin Fields - NBC Sports Chicago - As Brock Purdy and the 49ers march through the playoffs, the Bears can learn a few things from Kyle Shanahan on how to make life easier for a young quarterback.

Bears rolling over 4th most cap space from 2022 to 2023 NFL season - NBC Sports Chicago - The NFL playoffs are almost underway and that means the NFL season is wrapping up. It’s time to start thinking about the offseason and here’s what we know about the Bears’ cap space.

Breaking down Bears’ biggest questions - Chicago Sun-Times - The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley analyzes the Bears at the end of their 3-14 season:

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Vikings lose to Giants in Wild Card game, season over for Minnesota - Daily Norseman - The Vikings fell to the Giants in the Wild Card round, with a final score of 31-24

FREE AGENCY & DRAFT

No matter what Bears do with No. 1 pick, there are plenty of prospects who make sense - Chicago Sun-Times - Seven of the next eight teams picking after the Bears need a quarterback, leaving Ryan Poles’ trade options wide open.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver – Ohio State University - The Irish Bears Network - Player Profile: Height: 6’1” Weight: 200 lbs Position: Wide Receiver School: Ohio State Projection: Mid 1st to Early 2nd round Smith-Njigba was the top receiving prospect entering the 2022-2023 season. In 2021, he tallied 1606 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns, which includes one of the greatest Rose Bowl performances of all time. Unfortunately, a hamstring

POLISH SAUSAGE

Jalen Ramsey: If that's the end, I went out with a bang - ProFootballTalk - Jalen Ramsey implied on social media that he may have played his last game with the Rams.

The clock ticks on Sean McVay and the Rams - ProFootballTalk - Five days after the Rams concluded their 2022 season, four days after frank and candid comments from coach Sean McVay regarding his deliberations regarding whether to return for a seventh season, and three days after a report emerged that the team won’t block current assistant coaches from taking jobs with other teams, McVay hasn’t made a final decision.

Jeff Bezos didn't submit a bid for the Commanders - ProFootballTalk - A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com reports that no bid exceeded $6.3 billion. More significantly, Perez reports that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has yet to make a bid. At all.

Aaron Donald changes Twitter bio to "former NFL D lineman for the Rams," then changes it back - ProFootballTalk - We interrupt the ongoing coverage of the playoffs to make note of the possibility that one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history will never play again.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante's 2023 NFL Draft: Could Lindsey Scott Jr. be the Tyler Huntley for Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst looks at a sleeper quarterback prospect who should be of interest to the Bears.

Infante's 2023 NFL Draft: What do analytics say about Bears target Jalen Carter? - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst looks at what Bears target Jalen Carter’s advanced analytics say from his last two seasons.

Zimmerman: Brian Urlacher says Chicago Bears need better play from Justin Fields - Windy City Gridiron - Brian Urlacher likes some of the things Fields can do with his legs, but not so much with his arm

Wiltfong: 84% of Bears fans are confident Justin Fields is the no doubt about it QB1 in 2023 - Windy City Gridiron - The people have spoken!

Infante: 2023 NFL free agency - Defensive options for Bears to consider - Windy City Gridiron - Which impending free agents could the Bears consider on the defensive side of the ball this offseason?

