The Bear’s Den, January 17, 2023

The best play from every Bears game during the 2022 season - Bears Wire - Look back at the best play from every single Bears game during the 2022 season.

8 enormous questions facing the Bears this offseason - Chicago Sun-Times - What do we know after the first year of Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus working together, and where are the Bears headed next?

CHGO Bears Podcast: What playoff teams would rather have Justin Fields as their QB? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew debates which playoff teams would rather have Justin Fields as their quarterback.

What Bears landing No. 1 pick means for Justin Fields, rebuild plans - NBC Sports Chicago - Could landing the No. 1 overall pick change Ryan Poles' rebuild vision for the Bears and Justin Fields? It's good fodder for sports talk radio, but not one that's rooted in reality.

Panthers interview Vic Fangio for defensive coordinator, request interview with Marquand Manuel - ProFootballTalk - Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports that the team interviewed former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio to be their next defensive coordinator.

Derek Carr should refuse to accept a trade by the Raiders - ProFootballTalk - Carr won’t be back. We already knew it. On Thursday, he said so. The question now becomes whether he’ll be traded or released. The answer should be easy. Carr should be released, after making it clear to the team that he’ll do nothing to cooperate with any effort to trade him.

The day after his on-field eruptions, Joey Bosa teed off on officials - ProFootballTalk - So much for Bosa not worrying about being fined more than he’ll already be fined.

Wiltfong: What are the chances the Bears can compete for a playoff spot in 2023? - Windy City Gridiron - Can the Chicago Bears go from worst to first in 2023? Would a playoff spot be out of the question? You’d be surprised at how ofter teams can quickly turn things around.

