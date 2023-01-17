This week’s Making Monsters has hosts Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan kicking things off by going over the crazy events that closed out the Chicago Bears’ season before diving into part one of their 2023 NFL Draft preview. To help talk about the draft, they brought on Derrik Klassen, who is a Draft Analyst for Bleacher Report, an NFL writer for the New York Times, and a Film Room/Almanac writer for Football Outsiders.

They not only preview some of the top prospects that would fit in well on the Bears but also talk through some realistic trade scenarios general manager Ryan Poles will entertain.

Check out their latest Making Monsters right here.

