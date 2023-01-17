All-22uesday: Breaking down Brian Daboll’s offense in a Big Blue upset

Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from the New York Giants - Minnesota Vikings game to see how Brian Daboll & Kevin O’Connell schemed up their offenses in a wild Wild Card Weekend upset! A link to the stream is available below.
Throughout the stream I plan to talk through...
- How did Brian Daboll scheme around his lack of receivers?
- What’s the engine that makes New York’s offense go, if any?
- How can the Bears apply similar concepts?
- What went right for the Vikings on offense? What went wrong?
- How much of this game could be attributed to Kirk Cousins?
- What did either team do well defensively?
- Bears-related notes, of course
- And much, much more...
Check it out and let me know what you think!
Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!
