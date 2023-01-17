Bears Reacts Survey: How are you feeling about the Kevin Warren hire?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country.

Big things are happening at Halas Hall.

Sure the Chicago Bears just wrapped up its worst season in over 50 years, but the arrow of the franchise is pointing up. Cap space galore, some real draft capital to play with, and an ascending young quarterback all have our fans excited about what could happen in 2023.

But the biggest news broke a week ago when the Bears announced Kevin Warren as their new Team President and CEO.

Warren had his initial press conference earlier today, and to say he won the presser would be an understatement. He hit on all the key points in addressing the product on the field, his working relationship with general manager Ryan Poles, his history with the Bears, but also his plan for the proposed new stadium in Arlington Heights.

