The Bear’s Den, January 18, 2023

Bears’ new CEO Kevin Warren reveals thoughts on Arlington Park stadium - NBC Sports Chicago - New Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren wasted no time in talking about his thoughts for the team’s potential new stadium in Arlington Heights.

Warren: ‘I left the Big Ten in a better position’ - 670 The Score - As he pondered his next career move, Kevin Warren felt confident in the work he had done leading the Big Ten through challenges and believed he was best-suited to now lead the Bears.

Ted Phillips proud of his work, wishes Bears had won more - 670 The Score - As he heads off into retirement soon, Bears president/CEO Ted Phillips does so proud of his work while also wishing the team had more on-field success during his tenure.

Hiring of Kevin Warren another win for progressive Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - This isn’t your grandfather’s franchise anymore and that’s a win for us all. Ken’s Note: Read this with it’s huge shout-out to our very own Jack Silverstein.

‘We nailed it’: Easy to see what Bears CEO Kevin Warren envisions in Arlington Heights stadium - Chicago Sun-Times - Warren plans to begin official team business in April and said he expects to have more concrete details on the stadium plans by July.

Kevin Warren’s ‘new, fresh perspective’ rooted in childhood accident - Chicago Sun-Times - “It was an awful experience, but it was the greatest experience of my life,” he said. “It gave me resolve.”

New Bears president Kevin Warren targets Super Bowl, new stadium - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears introduced Warren on Tuesday after making him the fifth president in franchise history.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Reacting to Kevin Warren’s introductory Chicago Bears press conference - CHGO - In this episode, the crew shares their reaction to Kevin Warren's introductory press conference with the Chicago Bears.

Five takeaways from Kevin Warren’s first press conference with the Chicago Bears - CHGO - The former Big Ten commissioner held a spirited introduction at Halas Hall on Tuesday.

How Kevin Warren-Ryan Poles relationship will shape Bears' football plans - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears general manager Ryan Poles now reports to president Kevin Warren, but will retain "complete authority" on football decisions. How their relationship pans out will shape a the Bears' path at a pivotal moment.

Bears' Kevin Warren wants to 'talk about winning a championship' - NBC Sports Chicago - Kevin Warren said he wants to "talk about winning a championship" openly in the organization and do the things necessary to bring a Super Bowl trophy back to Chicago.

Bears intend to close on Arlington Park, possible new stadium site - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears reiterated that their sole focus is purchasing Arlington Park, not renovating Soldier Field.

Kevin Warren attended Bears game as a fan to ingest the experience - NBC Sports Chicago - Newly hired Bears president, Kevin Warren, describes his reasoning and experience for attending the Bears-Eagles game this past season as a fan.

Titans, Cardinals hire GMs; Ian Cunningham back to the Bears - NBC Sports Chicago - The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals made their decisions on their next general managers, which do not include Ian Cunningham.

Bears podcast: Meet new boss Kevin Warren - Chicago Sun-Times - Now that Kevin Warren is officially on board at Halas Hall, what’s next?

New Bears president Kevin Warren plans to be ‘involved’ in GM Ryan Poles’ rebuild - Chicago Sun-Times - As Poles enters a pivotal offseason in which he has the No. 1 pick and by far the most salary-cap space in the NFL, he also has a new boss with high standards.

Kevin Warren holding himself to higher standard - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ new president has a different bottom line than predecessor Ted Phillips. Getting a new stadium built and increasing the value of the franchise alone won’t do it for Warren. “I’m here to win championships,” he said.

Report: Ben Johnson informs teams he’s staying with Lions - ProFootballTalk - Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will continue to coordinate the Lions’ offense, for at least one more year.

Trevor Lawrence improvised his two-point conversion leap rather than running the called play - ProFootballTalk - Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said today that his two-point conversion in Saturday’s win over the Chargers was not the play that was called.

Schmitz' All-22uesday: Breaking down Brian Daboll’s offense in a Big Blue upset - Windy City Gridiron - Robert S. talks through the tape from the New York Giants’ upset Playoff win over Minnesota (and more!) live on 2nd City Gridiron last night — check it out at the link below!

Bears Reacts Survey: How are you feeling about the Kevin Warren hire? - Windy City Gridiron - Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate...

Duerrwaechter: Thoughts From Kevin Warren’s Press Conference as Bears’ Team President and CEO - Windy City Gridiron - There is not a single way to knock this debut - Kevin Warren absolutely aced his first presser as the new leader of the Chicago Bears franchise.

Gabriel's 2023 NFL Draft: Breaking Down USC Defensive Tackle Tuli Tuipulotu - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel gives his scouting report on USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu, one of his favorite prospects.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears 2022 records and milestones - Windy City Gridiron - Some of the stats the 2022 Bears put up were historic.

Wiltfong - Making Monsters: Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft Preview Part 1 - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor and Ryan wrap up the Bears season before previewing the NFL Draft with Derrik Klassen, who covers the NFL for Bleacher Report, Football Outsiders, and the New York Times.

