The Bear’s Den, January 19, 2023

Kevin Warren’s home run Bears press conference signals new day for franchise - NBC Sports Chicago - Kevin Warren hit every note in his introductory press conference. He raised the standard and sent a clear message to those in Halas Hall. Things are about to be very different for the NFL’s mom-and-pop franchise.

Kevin Warren gives Bears exactly what franchise has long been missing - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears sold themselves to Kevin Warren and grew up in the process.

How Bears will transition from Ted Phillips to Kevin Warren - NBC Sports Chicago - There’s a lot of work that needs to be done before Kevin Warren takes Ted Phillip’s place as Chicago Bears president/CEO.

Dannehy: Poles Must Do Homework on Quarterbacks - Da Bears Blog - When he met the media last week, Ryan Poles left the door open just a tiny crack that he may use the first overall pick on a quarterback. Poles said he would have to be “absolutely blown away” in order to consider the position. That comment showed support for Justin Fields but also made it clear Poles is going to do his due diligence.

Warren confident in overseeing Bears’ football operations - 670 The Score - New Bears president/CEO Kevin Warren will oversee the team’s football operations department, and he plans to bring a new energy and high expectations to the role.

Kevin Warren explains how he rebuilt bond with Justin Fields - 670 The Score - “The best way you build relationships back like that, especially with type-A individuals, is to be able to let them know why you did what you did,” Warren said.

Bears under McCaskeys are bad; why not another NFL team in Chicago? - Chicago Sun-Times - A second franchise is a long shot, but it would be nice for fans to have options.

Bears’ Kevin Warren has ‘greatest amount of respect’ for Justin Fields — and that matters - Chicago Sun-Times - While Warren will be judged by how he shepherds the Bears toward their next stadium, he knows that winning will also shape his legacy. And nothing in the sport affects winning more a quarterback.

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to be a Senior Bowl head coach - Chicago Sun-Times - Getsy will coach the American Team on Feb. 4 in Mobile, Alabama. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will coach the National Team.

CHGO Bears Podcast: How much does the Kevin Warren hire matter for the Chicago Bears? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew debates how much hiring Kevin Warren will actually matter for the Chicago Bears.

Packers face major financial question with David Bakhtiari’s contract - Acme Packing Company - Bakhtiari is a potential salary cap casualty this offseason, but he’s much more likely to stick around with a restructure that could push off about $12 million in cap money into the future.

Vikings have had preliminary contract negotiations with Justin Jefferson - ProFootballTalk - Jefferson is eligible for a (BIG) contract extension.

Dolphins could make a play for a franchise-tagged Lamar Jackson, after the draft - ProFootballTalk - The signs currently are pointing to the Ravens applying the non-exclusive franchise tag to quarterback Lamar Jackson, if they can’t sign him to a long-term contract.

Zimmerman: Kevin Warren is the right man for the job as Chicago Bears President - Windy City Gridiron - Kevin Warren impressed in his introductory press conference

Wiltfong's Mocking the Mocks: Bears bolster the d-line in The Athletic’s latest - Windy City Gridiron - Now that all the underclassmen have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, the mocks are starting to come into focus.

Wiltfong: Justin Fields makes the ESPN Top 100 NFL Most Valuable Players List - Windy City Gridiron - If Justin Fields did this in that offense, just imagine what he can do when the talent receives a makeover.

Sunerbruch: Chicago’s Luke Getsy to Coach Senior Bowl - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears’ offensive coordinator will get a closer look at some of the best prospects in the country when he coaches the American Team in the college showcase.

