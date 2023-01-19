Report: Bears request permission to interview Packers assistant coach Jerry Gray

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Chicago Bears have put in a request to the Green Bay Packers to interview their defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Jerry Gray. No details on the position he'd be interviewing for in Chicago, but Gray does have an interview lined up this week with the Atlanta Falcons for their defensive coordinator position.

The only assistant reported to have left the Bears is James Rowe, who was their defensive backs coach. Rowe is leaving for his alma mater, the University of South Florida (USF), where he'll be their defensive passing game coordinator.

Green Bay could block the Bears' request unless Chicago intends to have him interview for a coordinator position, but the Bears currently have Alan Williams as their defensive coordinator.

Gray has been coaching in the NFL since 1997, with seven of those seasons spent coordinating defenses. He also played in the NFL for nine years, making four Pro Bowls. He doesn't have a Tampa 2 background like head coach Matt Eberflus, so it'll be interesting to see what the Bears would have in store for the long-time defensive coach.

Update: Chicago has also requested to interview former Bear, and current Washington defensive backs coach, Chris Harris.