Report: Bears request permission to interview Commanders DB coach Chris Harris

Earlier this evening, it was reported that the Chicago Bears requested permission to interview Green Bay Packers defensive pass game coordinator / defensive backs coach Jerry Gray for an unidentified defensive coaching position, and now it’s being reported that they’ve also placed a request with the Washington Commanders to interview their defensive backs coach, Chris Harris.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was the first to report Chicago’s interest in their former 2005 sixth-round draft pick. Harris played parts of four seasons with the Bears, starting on their 2006 NFC Championship team and making 2nd-Team All-Pro in 2010.

As a coach he got his start with the Bears as a defensive quality control coach in 2013, and he’s been with Washington as their DBs coach since 2020.

Unlike Gray, Harris does have some background in Chicago’s current Tampa 2esque scheme, having played for Lovie Smith for two years and coaching in Mel Tucker’s version in 2013.

Harris has also coached with John Pagano, Gus Bradley, Ron Rivera, and Jack Del Rio.

The Bears do have an opening for a defensive backs coach, but Fowler’s report indicated that Harris’ name has been brought up for defensive coordinator positions around the league. Washington could block Chicago’s request unless Harris is interviewing for a coordinator position, but Chicago still employs Alan Williams as their d-coordinator.