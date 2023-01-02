Picks and Profits: Bills at Bengals

The Buffalo Bills clash with the Cincinnati Bengals in a great Monday Night Football matchup. What a way to finish out the Monday Night Football series! The Bills are coming off a blowout win against the Bears in Chicago and head out on the road again against a very good Bengals team. Cincinnati held on to a close victory against the Patriots last week, almost blowing a nearly flawless first half by getting stuck in the mud after Belichick’s halftime adjustments. The Bengals have been playing good football. The Bills have been playing good football. So. Much. Fun.

This game has a real chance to be a divisional playoff game or even a preview of the AFC Championship Game if things break a certain way with seeding. Joe Burrow has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league and has thrust his name into the MVP conversation. Josh Allen, the betting favorite to begin the year, has reestablished his candidacy. A hero performance by a quarterback winning this game in primetime at this late juncture could be enough to sway voters to the camp of Burrow or Allen.

With this game essentially a “pick ‘em” game, we don’t have to worry about the spread much. It’s going to be very tempting for many bettors to envision Burrow and Allen trading blows like a heavyweight prize fight and flying above the over. I’m going against the grain and taking the under on the total because both of these defenses are better than many think. I like the talent on the Bills a smidgen more than the Bengals at this point so I’ll bet purely on the coaching edge for the Bills. Buffalo and the under in a playoff-level atmosphere. It’s getting real, friends.

Check out where the rest of our writers are at with this one and hit up the comments below to let us know your picks.

You can find the latest on tonight’s game right here from our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Find me on Twitter @gridironborn and join me each Sunday morning on 2nd City Gridiron YouTube as we talk lines, props, daily fantasy, and answer all of your burning questions to help you profit.