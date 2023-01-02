Bears vs Lions: Inside the snap counts, stats, and more

There were only a handful of positive things that came out of that pitiful 41 to 10 Chicago Bears' loss, and they all came early on in the contest. The Detroit Lions walloped the Bears with 31 unanswered points after Chicago led 10 to 7 after the first quarter,

The Lions dominated in every aspect of the game with a 35:43 to 24:17 edge in time of possession, a 504 to 230 yardage advantage, a 26 to 9 first down edge, and they were better on third downs 33.3% to 23.1%. The Lions also won the turnover battle 2 to 0 and had fewer penalties (2 for 16 yards to 7 for 45 from Chicago).

The 504 yards the Bears gave up were the most they've allowed since 2018, when the Dolphins racked up 541 in a 31 to 28 overtime loss.

Now let's take a closer look at the playing time breakdowns for the Bears and also some individual stats.

OFFENSE

While Justin Fields had 10 runs for 132 yards, he was harassed all afternoon as a passer and sacked 7 times. He only completed 7 of 21 for 75 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, and a passer rating of 40.8.

Cole Kmet led the Bears in receiving with 2 receptions for 27 yards and a TD.

David Montgomery had 6 carries for 24 yards, and he caught 2 for 12 yards.

Khalil Herbert ran 5 times for 31 yards.

DEFENSE

Joe Thomas had a tackle for loss, and he led the Bears with 12 tackles on defense while adding another tackle on special teams.

Jaquan Brisker had 8 tackles, and Kyler Gordon had 7.

Justin Jones had 6 tackles, a sack, and a TFL.

Mike Pennel Jr. had 4 tackles and 2 TFL.

Trevis Gipson had a tackle, a TFL, and a sack.

SPECIAL TEAMS*

*The above image has players that only played in the third phase.

Cairo Santos hit only his extra point and made a 23-yard field goal.

Trenton Gill had 7 punts, a 45.9 average, and 3 punts dropped inside the twenty.

Velus Jones Jr. had a kick return for 63 yards and a 12-yard jet sweep.

Long snapper Patrick Scales had an assisted tackle.

To check out the complete Bears vs Lions box score, I find that ESPN has an easy-to-navigate site.

All statistics and snap counts are taken directly from the NFL's Game Statistic and Information System, as are the accompanying pictures.