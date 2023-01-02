The Bear’s Den, January 2, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

What happened on Bears last play before halftime in Lions game - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears loss to the Lions on New Year’s Day was ugly, and this play was one of the ugliest.

Bears report card: Grading Justin Fields, offense, defense in Lions loss - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears started off the new year by getting demolished by the Lions. It was a pitiful performance that received horrific marks across the board.

Ellis: That should be a wrap on Justin Fields’ season - 670 The Score - Justin Fields has been the only real reason to watch the Bears this season, but the team shouldn’t play him in its finale next week given the physical pounding he has taken lately.

Justin Fields will start Bears’ finale if he’s healthy - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields will play in the team’s season finale against the Vikings next Sunday at Soldier Field, so long as he’s healthy, coach Matt Eberflus said.

Bears riding 9-game losing streak after setback to Lions - 670 The Score - Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears, 41-10, on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase.

Grades: The Bears owe us for our time - 670 The Score

- The Bears allowed an astonishing 504 yards in a 41-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday afternoon. Chicago is now riding a nine-game losing streak, the longest in franchise history.

Haugh: Crucial offseason awaits for embarrassing Bears - 670 The Score - The Bears’ embarrassing 41-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday reminded us of the franchise’s need to have a leader who raises the standard for all employees in the building every single day.

‘Lot of mistakes’ on Bears’ chaotic final play before halftime vs. Lions - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears mostly looked like they were moving in slow motion, and their disorganization cost them a chance to cut into a two-touchdown deficit just before halftime.

Bears QB Justin Fields corrects WR Chase Claypool for venting on sideline - Chicago Sun-Times - “He’s passionate, but he just has to learn how to control those emotions,” Fields said. For his part, Claypool left the locker room without talking to the media.

End comes swiftly for beleaguered Bears defense - Chicago Sun-Times - One play after a rare sack by Trevis Gipson gave the Bears some life, D’Andre Swift’s 35-yard run on third-and-18 fueled a second-half rout, as the Bears hit a new low — allowing 504 yards in a 41-10 loss to the Lions at Ford Field.

Bears endure an embarrassment of epic proportions in loss to Lions - Chicago Sun-Times - A 41-10 loss reveals that $122.2 million in cap space won’t be able to fill all the team’s holes next season.

Future salary-cap space, draft picks of no help to Bears in 41-10 loss to Lions - Chicago Sun-Times - If this is what it costs to eventually build a Super Bowl winner, no problem. But what if it’s just another empty Bears season like so many others? An entire season — five months of mostly meaningless games — is a lot to give up.

Bears’ passing game fails in blowout loss to Lions - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ loss at Ford Field felt like a new low.

Bears draft update: Loss to Lions keeps hopes for No. 1 pick alive - CHGO - The Bears did their part in losing to the Lions, but the Texans' loss to Jacksonville kept Houston in the No. 1 spot.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Keep #1 Pick Hopes Alive with Brutal Loss in Detroit - CHGO - In this episode, the crew breaks down the Chicago Bears loss to the Detroit Lions, their ninth-straight loss.

Instant reactions: Bears mauled by Lions, set franchise record with ninth straight loss - CHGO - Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions would've been the final game of the season for the Chicago Bears under the NFL's old 16-game schedule. There's unfortunately still one game to go for Justin Fields and Co., because the entire team looked checked out for this 41-10 loss to the Lions at Ford Field. After taking

Justin Fields' sideline message to Chase Claypool shows true leadership - NBC Sports Chicago - Chase Claypool boiled over during the Bears' blowout loss to the Lions. Justin Fields went right to him to calm him down. His message to the wide receiver showed impressive leadership for a second-year signal-caller.

Bears podcast: Loss to Lions is a new low - Chicago Sun-Times - On the bright side, Bears fans, there’s only one game left.

Jared Goff stays hot vs. Bears, gives Lions outside shot at playoffs - Chicago Sun-Times - Three takeaways from Sunday’s 41-10 loss to the Lions at Ford Field:

Packers rout Vikings 41-17, can clinch postseason berth with win in Week 18 - ProFootballTalk - The Packers, left for dead only a month ago, won their fourth consecutive game with a 41-17 blowout of the Vikings.

