The Bear’s Den, January 20, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

CHGO Bears Podcast: What will Kevin Warren “shake up” with the Chicago Bears way? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses how they believe Kevin Warren will shake up the Chicago Bears.

Bears vs. Chiefs in Germany? 2023 showdown abroad could happen - NBC Sports Chicago - The Kansas City Chiefs were awarded a 2023 regular season home game in Germany, and the Chicago Bears are one of the teams that could travel abroad to face Patrick Mahomes and company.

Bears sign free agent WR Joe Reed to future/reserve contract - NBC Sports Chicago - New Bears wide receiver Joe Reed spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bears’ Justin Fields wins fantasy football award for 2022 season - NBC Sports Chicago - When the Bears reshaped their offense around Justin Fields’ rushing ability, he became one of the best fantasy players in the NFL.

Bears give Eddie Jackson award for comeback 2022 NFL season - NBC Sports Chicago - Eddie Jackson’s season ended early due to a Lisfranc injury, but he played great to start the year.

Emma: Exploring how, when Bears could deal No. 1 draft pick - 670 The Score - The Bears are well-positioned with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and will likely look to start a bidding war leading up to April 27.

Everyone has an opinion on what Bears should do at No. 1 - 670 The Score - Just about everyone has an opinion on what the Bears should do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft in late April, so we figured at 670 The Score that it might be fun to track the sentiment across the league and sports media landscape.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Aaron Rodgers Needs A Reality Check - Zone Coverage - It’s become an annual tradition. The season ends, a few days go by, and then Aaron Rodgers joins his buddies Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk and plays games with

Minnesota Vikings fire Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell - Daily Norseman - As many expected, or at least hoped

POLISH SAUSAGE

Dolphins fire Josh Boyer - ProFootballTalk - Miami’s defense will have a different look in the team’s second season under head coach Mike McDaniel.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Sunderbruch: Chicago’s Luke Getsy to Coach Senior Bowl - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears’ offensive coordinator will get a closer look at some of the best prospects in the country when he coaches the American Team in the college showcase.

Wiltfong: Justin Fields makes the ESPN Top 100 NFL Most Valuable Players List - Windy City Gridiron - If Justin Fields did this in that offense, just imagine what he can do when the talent receives a makeover.

