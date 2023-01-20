Making Monsters: Chicago Bears 2023 Draft Preview Part 2 with The Draft Network’s Joe Marino

Making Monsters is right back at it this week with Part 2 of their Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft preview. This time hosts Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan get to talk with The Draft Network’s Joe Marino. They go over some early prospect options for the Bears, like Georgia’s Jalen Carter and Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., they talk about some realistic trade back scenarios for general manager Ryan Poles, and they also get into some Justin Fields discussion.

