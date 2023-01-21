NFL Playoffs 2023: Divisional round game times, TV schedule, streaming, picks, and more

The NFL has another exciting round of playoff action on Saturday and Sunday, and there are several much-anticipated storylines to look forward to in these divisional matchups.

Which of these games have you most excited about?

Saturday, January 21

AFC: 3:30 PM (CT) - Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

NFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Sunday, January 22

AFC: 2:00 PM (CT) - Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 5:30 PM (CT) - Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (FOX, FOX Deportes)

The schedule for the AFC and NFC Championship Games is already set, so set your calendars accordingly.

Sunday, January 29

NFC: 2:00 PM (CT) - NFC Championship (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 5:30 PM (ET) - AFC Championship (CBS, Paramount+)