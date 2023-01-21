 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Playoffs 2023: Divisional round game times, TV schedule, streaming, picks, and more

All the info you need right here...

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
The NFL has another exciting round of playoff action on Saturday and Sunday, and there are several much-anticipated storylines to look forward to in these divisional matchups.

Which of these games have you most excited about?

Saturday, January 21

AFC: 3:30 PM (CT) - Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

NFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Sunday, January 22

AFC: 2:00 PM (CT) - Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 5:30 PM (CT) - Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (FOX, FOX Deportes)

The schedule for the AFC and NFC Championship Games is already set, so set your calendars accordingly.

Sunday, January 29

NFC: 2:00 PM (CT) - NFC Championship (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 5:30 PM (ET) - AFC Championship (CBS, Paramount+)

