94% of Bears fans approve of the Kevin Warren hire

It’s not often so many of our fans are in agreement on something, and while we’ll never get our SB Nation Reacts voters to come together 100%, it’s cool seeing us at 94% regarding the Chicago Bears' new team president and CEO, Kevin Warren.

This comes on the heels of 86% of our fans confident in the direction of the franchise and 84% of our fans confident that Justin Fields is the no-doubt about it QB1 in 2023, and I’d say we’re in a pretty good place as a fanbase.

With Chicago holding the first overall draft pick and having the most salary cap space by a wide margin, the Bears are going to set the pace this offseason. General manager Ryan Poles can plug some holes on his roster with ascending veterans, sprinkle in a few elite talents, then use the draft to set the franchise up with some future picks too.

Bear fans have been clamoring for a football guy to run the team for years, and sure, Warren didn’t play in the league, but he has pro football in his blood, and he’s been around the NFL for nearly three decades.

