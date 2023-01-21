Bears Banter Offseason Preview

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

There’s plenty to discuss in what could be the most important offseason in Chicago Bears history! Hyperbole? I don’t think so!

Jeff Berckes joins the podcast, and we get into a lengthy discussion about several different subjects.

The Bears have just brought in a new team president in one Kevin Warren. Is he the right hire? We discuss what he brings to the franchise that the Bears’ desperately need.

But beyond that, what a huge offseason. Several key Chicago Bears are eligible for extensions or are free agents. What will become of Cole Kmet, David Montgomery, Chase Claypool or Jaylon Johnson? Those names are discussed.

What route could Ryan Poles go in free agency? Who are some of the names that could be targeted? We take a dive into the free agency pool and swim around for a bit.

And of course, the Bears sit with the number one pick, and there are plenty of factors that could impact what they end up doing with that pick. It’s a jam-packed podcast so check it out below!

Video version here: