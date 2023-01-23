The Bear’s Den, January 23, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Nick Sirianni makes crazy comparison between Jalen Hurts, Michael Jordan - NBC Sports Chicago - Jalen Hurts and the Eagles dismantled the Giants in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, but c’mon.

Bears Team Awards: These 3 Players Anchored a Rebuilding 2022 Season - On Tap Sports Net - In a rebuilding season that saw the Chicago Bears go 3-14, these three award-winning players were the bright spots.

Outsider Kevin Warren an agent of change at Halas Hall - Chicago Sun-Times - Just as George Halas’ hiring of outsider Jim Finks as executive VP and general manager to “run the show” in 1974 was seen as the best thing to happen to the Bears since Red Grange, Kevin Warren could be the Bears’ best front-office hire since Finks. But he has to change Halas Hall before it changes him.

CHGO Bears Podcast: What coaching candidates is Matt Eberflus looking to add to the Chicago Bears defense? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses the candidates that Matt Eberflus and the Chicago Bears are reaching out to. Who is the team wanting to add to the staff?

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Aaron Rodgers trade could have ripple effect that impacts Bears’ offseason - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears won’t be a suitor for Aaron Rodgers, but the Packers trading the star quarterback could have a ripple effect that impacts a key part of the Bears’ offseason.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Report resurfaces that Lamar Jackson turned down $133 million fully guaranteed - ProFootballTalk - On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing.

Daniel Jones: I’d love to be back, but there's a business side of it, too - ProFootballTalk - The Giants have some work to do in the coming weeks.

Stefon Diggs makes quick exit from Bills locker room after playoff loss - ProFootballTalk - Two years ago, after the Bills lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs lingered on the field for a long time. Today, after the team’s second straight loss in the divisional round, Diggs made a quick exit.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: The Bears need to fix their pressure problem - Windy City Gridiron - Ryan Poles needs to address the trenches this offseason.

Berckes' Picks and Profits: Divisional Round (Open Thread) - Windy City Gridiron - How to bet the NFL playoffs

Zimmerman: The Chicago Bears path to Saquon Barkley - Windy City Gridiron - The New York Giants have some tough decisions to make regarding Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones

Zimmerman & Berckes' Bears Banter Podcast: Previewing the 2023 Offseson - Windy City Gridiron - Will Cole Kmet be extended? Help for Justin Fields? All discussed.

Wiltfong: 94% of Bears fans approve of the Kevin Warren hire - Windy City Gridiron - It’s not often so many of our fans are in agreement on something, and while we’ll never get our SB Nation Reacts voters to come together 100%, it’s cool seeing us at 94% regarding the Chicago Bears'...

Infante's 2023 NFL Draft: Top 15 cornerbacks for Bears to consider - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears need one more starting cornerback. Which 2023 draft prospects does WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst like this year?

Chicago Bears 2023 Draft Preview with The Draft Network’s Joe Marino - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor and Ryan got to talk with The Draft Network’s Joe Marino about the Bears' options in the 2023 NFL Draft.

