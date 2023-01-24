 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NFL Draft: Big board of all 128 Shrine Bowl prospects

WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst ranks all 128 of the prospects who will be at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

By Jacob Infante
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Boston College at Wake Forest Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The college football season has come to an end, which means the return of collegiate all-star games!

One of the most notable every year is the East-West Shrine Bowl, which has been going strong since 1925. In addition to a week of practice and a game — the latter of which taking place on Thursday, Feb. 2 this year — the Shrine Bowl helps aid Shriners Children’s, a non-profit organization designed to help provide children with speciality care for a variety of conditions and injuries.

There is an impressive group of players heading to this year’s Shrine Bowl, which will be taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In my preparations for the 2023 NFL Draft, I decided to go through and watch every player who has been named to the Shrine Bowl and rank them on a big board. I have done this in the past with Senior Bowl prospects, but I decided to expand my coverage this year. With the Bears being the talk of the draft this year, who’s to say there’s a better time to do that than now?

Here are my current rankings of all 128 prospects attending the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl:

2023 Shrine Bowl Big Board

Rank Name Position School Current Grade
Rank Name Position School Current Grade
1 Zay Flowers WR Boston College Round 2
2 Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU Round 3
3 A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest Round 3-4
4 Mekhi Garner CB LSU Round 3-4
5 Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah Round 4
6 Habakkuk Baldonado EDGE Pittsburgh Round 4
7 Keondre Coburn DL Texas Round 4
8 Ricky Stromberg OC Arkansas Round 4
9 Carter Warren OT Pittsburgh Round 4
10 Luke Schoonmaker TE Michigan Round 4
11 Henry Bainivalu OG Washington Round 4-5
12 Trevor Reid OT Louisville Round 4-5
13 Connor Galvin OT Baylor Round 4-5
14 Trey Dean III SAF Florida Round 4-5
15 Mark Evans OG Arkansas-Pine Bluff Round 5
16 Mohamed Ibrahim RB Minnesota Round 5
17 Caleb Murphy EDGE Ferris State Round 5
18 Kei'Trel Clark CB Louisville Round 5
19 Brenton Cox Jr. EDGE Florida Round 5
20 Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB LSU Round 5
21 Kobie Turner DL Wake Forest Round 5
22 Moro Ojomo DL Texas Round 5
23 Jaxson Kirkland OG Washington Round 5-6
24 Earl Bostick Jr. OT Kansas Round 5-6
25 Juice Scruggs OC Penn State Round 5-6
26 Starling Thomas V CB UAB Round 5-6
27 Colby Sorsdal OT William & Mary Round 5-6
28 Demario Douglas WR Liberty Round 5-6
29 Daniel Barker TE Michigan State Round 5-6
30 Jalen Cropper WR Fresno State Round 5-6
31 Jordan Mims RB Fresno State Round 5-6
32 Andre Jones EDGE Louisiana Round 6-7
33 Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu OT Oregon Round 6-7
34 Taron Vincent DL Ohio State Round 6-7
35 Jeremy Banks LB Tennessee Round 6-7
36 Jerome Carvin OG Tennessee Round 6-7
37 Aidan O'Connell QB Purdue Round 6-7
38 Taron Vincent DL Ohio State Round 6-7
39 Christian Young SAF Arizona Round 6-7
40 Spencer Anderson OG Maryland Round 6-7
41 Travis Dye RB USC Round 6-7
42 Amari Burney LB Florida Round 6-7
43 D'Shawn Jamison CB Texas Round 6-7
44 Leonard Taylor TE Cincinnati Round 6-7
45 Jordan Howden SAF Minnesota Round 6-7
46 Kyle Soelle LB Arizona State Round 6-7
47 Robert Beal Jr. EDGE Georgia Round 7-UDFA
48 John Ojuwku OT Boise State Round 7-UDFA
49 Charlie Thomas LB Georgia Tech Round 7-UDFA
50 Jadakis Bonds WR Hampton Round 7-UDFA
51 Jordan McFadden OG Clemson Round 7-UDFA
52 Ochaun Mathis EDGE Nebraska Round 7-UDFA
53 Alex Palczewski OG Illinois Round 7-UDFA
54 Jadon Haselwood WR Arkansas Round 7-UDFA
55 Yasir Abdullah EDGE Louisville Round 7-UDFA
56 Gervarrius Owens SAF Houston Round 7-UDFA
57 Atonio Mafi OG UCLA Round 7-UDFA
58 Terell Smith CB Minnesota Round 7-UDFA
59 Isaiah Moore LB NC State Round 7-UDFA
60 Thomas Greaney TE Albany Round 7-UDFA
61 Deneric Prince RB Tulsa Round 7-UDFA
62 Nikko Remigio WR Fresno State Round 7-UDFA
63 Dalton Wagner OT Arkansas Round 7-UDFA
64 Jaiden Woodbey SAF Boston College Round 7-UDFA
65 Myles Brooks CB Louisiana Tech Round 7-UDFA
66 Ben VanSumeren LB Michigan State Round 7-UDFA
67 Xazavian Valladay RB Arizona State Round 7-UDFA
68 Justin Shorter WR Florida Round 7-UDFA
69 Kahlef Hailassie CB Western Kentucky Round 7-UDFA
70 Shaka Heyward LB Duke Round 7-UDFA
71 Shaq Davis WR South Carolina State Round 7-UDFA
72 Lance Boykin CB Coastal Carolina Round 7-UDFA
73 Joel Wilson TE Central Michigan Round 7-UDFA
74 Eric Scott Jr. CB Southern Miss Round 7-UDFA
75 Antoine Green WR North Carolina Round 7-UDFA
76 Jacob Copeland WR Maryland Round 7-UDFA
77 Nehemiah Shelton CB San Jose State Round 7-UDFA
78 Anfernee Orji LB Vanderbilt Round 7-UDFA
79 BJ Thompson EDGE Stephen F. Austin Round 7-UDFA
80 Jalen Graham LB Purdue UDFA
81 Michael Jefferson WR Louisiana UDFA
82 Tyrus Wheat EDGE Mississippi State UDFA
83 Jake Bobo WR UCLA UDFA
84 Jacky Chen OT Pace UDFA
85 Devonnsha Maxwell DL Chattanooga UDFA
86 Luke Haggard OT Indiana UDFA
87 Quinton Barrow OG Grand Valley State UDFA
88 Desjuan Johnson DL Toledo UDFA
89 Kearis Jackson WR Georgia UDFA
90 Cameron Brown CB Ohio State UDFA
91 Titus Leo EDGE Wagner UDFA
92 A.J. Finley SAF Ole Miss UDFA
93 Blake Whiteheart TE Wake Forest UDFA
94 PJ Mustipher DL Penn State UDFA
95 Travis Vokolek TE Nebraska UDFA
96 Art Green SAF Houston UDFA
97 Jack Colletto FB Oregon State UDFA
98 Kadeem Telfort OT UAB UDFA
99 Derek Parish EDGE Houston UDFA
100 Jose Ramirez EDGE Eastern Michigan UDFA
101 Brent Laing OG Minnesota Duluth UDFA
102 Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB UCLA UDFA
103 Drake Thomas LB NC State UDFA
104 Mason Brooks OT Ole Miss UDFA
105 Bennett Williams SAF Oregon UDFA
106 Tim DeMorat QB Fordham UDFA
107 Dallas Daniels WR Jackson State UDFA
108 Brodric Martin DL Western Kentucky UDFA
109 Tommy DeVito QB Illinois UDFA
110 Tanner Morgan QB Minnesota UDFA
111 Dallas Daniels WR Jackson State UDFA
112 Jerron Cage DL Ohio State UDFA
113 Jake Moody K Michigan UDFA
114 Andre Szmyt K Syracuse UDFA
115 Princeton Fant TE Tennessee UDFA
116 Bryce Ford-Wheaton WR West Virginia UDFA
117 Theo Benedet OT British Columbia UDFA
118 Christian Izien SAF Rutgers UDFA
119 Jaylin Williams CB Indiana UDFA
120 Chandler Zavala OG NC State UDFA
121 Tyreque Jones SAF Boise State UDFA
122 Chris Stoll LS Penn State UDFA
123 Ethan Evans P Wingate UDFA
124 Matt Hembrough LS Oklahoma State UDFA
125 Michael Turk P Oklahoma UDFA
126 Ikenna Enechukwu EDGE Rice UDFA
127 Nic Jones CB Ball State UDFA
128 Truman Jones EDGE Harvard UDFA

Next Up In News

Loading comments...