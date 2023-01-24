2023 NFL Draft: Big board of all 128 Shrine Bowl prospects

The college football season has come to an end, which means the return of collegiate all-star games!

One of the most notable every year is the East-West Shrine Bowl, which has been going strong since 1925. In addition to a week of practice and a game — the latter of which taking place on Thursday, Feb. 2 this year — the Shrine Bowl helps aid Shriners Children’s, a non-profit organization designed to help provide children with speciality care for a variety of conditions and injuries.

There is an impressive group of players heading to this year’s Shrine Bowl, which will be taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In my preparations for the 2023 NFL Draft, I decided to go through and watch every player who has been named to the Shrine Bowl and rank them on a big board. I have done this in the past with Senior Bowl prospects, but I decided to expand my coverage this year. With the Bears being the talk of the draft this year, who’s to say there’s a better time to do that than now?

Here are my current rankings of all 128 prospects attending the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl: