2023 NFL Draft: Big board of all 128 Shrine Bowl prospects

The college football season has come to an end, which means the return of collegiate all-star games!
One of the most notable every year is the East-West Shrine Bowl, which has been going strong since 1925. In addition to a week of practice and a game — the latter of which taking place on Thursday, Feb. 2 this year — the Shrine Bowl helps aid Shriners Children’s, a non-profit organization designed to help provide children with speciality care for a variety of conditions and injuries.
There is an impressive group of players heading to this year’s Shrine Bowl, which will be taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In my preparations for the 2023 NFL Draft, I decided to go through and watch every player who has been named to the Shrine Bowl and rank them on a big board. I have done this in the past with Senior Bowl prospects, but I decided to expand my coverage this year. With the Bears being the talk of the draft this year, who’s to say there’s a better time to do that than now?
Here are my current rankings of all 128 prospects attending the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl:
2023 Shrine Bowl Big Board
|Rank
|Name
|Position
|School
|Current Grade
|1
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|Boston College
|Round 2
|2
|Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|CB
|TCU
|Round 3
|3
|A.T. Perry
|WR
|Wake Forest
|Round 3-4
|4
|Mekhi Garner
|CB
|LSU
|Round 3-4
|5
|Mohamoud Diabate
|LB
|Utah
|Round 4
|6
|Habakkuk Baldonado
|EDGE
|Pittsburgh
|Round 4
|7
|Keondre Coburn
|DL
|Texas
|Round 4
|8
|Ricky Stromberg
|OC
|Arkansas
|Round 4
|9
|Carter Warren
|OT
|Pittsburgh
|Round 4
|10
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|Michigan
|Round 4
|11
|Henry Bainivalu
|OG
|Washington
|Round 4-5
|12
|Trevor Reid
|OT
|Louisville
|Round 4-5
|13
|Connor Galvin
|OT
|Baylor
|Round 4-5
|14
|Trey Dean III
|SAF
|Florida
|Round 4-5
|15
|Mark Evans
|OG
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Round 5
|16
|Mohamed Ibrahim
|RB
|Minnesota
|Round 5
|17
|Caleb Murphy
|EDGE
|Ferris State
|Round 5
|18
|Kei'Trel Clark
|CB
|Louisville
|Round 5
|19
|Brenton Cox Jr.
|EDGE
|Florida
|Round 5
|20
|Jarrick Bernard-Converse
|CB
|LSU
|Round 5
|21
|Kobie Turner
|DL
|Wake Forest
|Round 5
|22
|Moro Ojomo
|DL
|Texas
|Round 5
|23
|Jaxson Kirkland
|OG
|Washington
|Round 5-6
|24
|Earl Bostick Jr.
|OT
|Kansas
|Round 5-6
|25
|Juice Scruggs
|OC
|Penn State
|Round 5-6
|26
|Starling Thomas V
|CB
|UAB
|Round 5-6
|27
|Colby Sorsdal
|OT
|William & Mary
|Round 5-6
|28
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|Liberty
|Round 5-6
|29
|Daniel Barker
|TE
|Michigan State
|Round 5-6
|30
|Jalen Cropper
|WR
|Fresno State
|Round 5-6
|31
|Jordan Mims
|RB
|Fresno State
|Round 5-6
|32
|Andre Jones
|EDGE
|Louisiana
|Round 6-7
|33
|Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
|OT
|Oregon
|Round 6-7
|34
|Taron Vincent
|DL
|Ohio State
|Round 6-7
|35
|Jeremy Banks
|LB
|Tennessee
|Round 6-7
|36
|Jerome Carvin
|OG
|Tennessee
|Round 6-7
|37
|Aidan O'Connell
|QB
|Purdue
|Round 6-7
|39
|Christian Young
|SAF
|Arizona
|Round 6-7
|40
|Spencer Anderson
|OG
|Maryland
|Round 6-7
|41
|Travis Dye
|RB
|USC
|Round 6-7
|42
|Amari Burney
|LB
|Florida
|Round 6-7
|43
|D'Shawn Jamison
|CB
|Texas
|Round 6-7
|44
|Leonard Taylor
|TE
|Cincinnati
|Round 6-7
|45
|Jordan Howden
|SAF
|Minnesota
|Round 6-7
|46
|Kyle Soelle
|LB
|Arizona State
|Round 6-7
|47
|Robert Beal Jr.
|EDGE
|Georgia
|Round 7-UDFA
|48
|John Ojuwku
|OT
|Boise State
|Round 7-UDFA
|49
|Charlie Thomas
|LB
|Georgia Tech
|Round 7-UDFA
|50
|Jadakis Bonds
|WR
|Hampton
|Round 7-UDFA
|51
|Jordan McFadden
|OG
|Clemson
|Round 7-UDFA
|52
|Ochaun Mathis
|EDGE
|Nebraska
|Round 7-UDFA
|53
|Alex Palczewski
|OG
|Illinois
|Round 7-UDFA
|54
|Jadon Haselwood
|WR
|Arkansas
|Round 7-UDFA
|55
|Yasir Abdullah
|EDGE
|Louisville
|Round 7-UDFA
|56
|Gervarrius Owens
|SAF
|Houston
|Round 7-UDFA
|57
|Atonio Mafi
|OG
|UCLA
|Round 7-UDFA
|58
|Terell Smith
|CB
|Minnesota
|Round 7-UDFA
|59
|Isaiah Moore
|LB
|NC State
|Round 7-UDFA
|60
|Thomas Greaney
|TE
|Albany
|Round 7-UDFA
|61
|Deneric Prince
|RB
|Tulsa
|Round 7-UDFA
|62
|Nikko Remigio
|WR
|Fresno State
|Round 7-UDFA
|63
|Dalton Wagner
|OT
|Arkansas
|Round 7-UDFA
|64
|Jaiden Woodbey
|SAF
|Boston College
|Round 7-UDFA
|65
|Myles Brooks
|CB
|Louisiana Tech
|Round 7-UDFA
|66
|Ben VanSumeren
|LB
|Michigan State
|Round 7-UDFA
|67
|Xazavian Valladay
|RB
|Arizona State
|Round 7-UDFA
|68
|Justin Shorter
|WR
|Florida
|Round 7-UDFA
|69
|Kahlef Hailassie
|CB
|Western Kentucky
|Round 7-UDFA
|70
|Shaka Heyward
|LB
|Duke
|Round 7-UDFA
|71
|Shaq Davis
|WR
|South Carolina State
|Round 7-UDFA
|72
|Lance Boykin
|CB
|Coastal Carolina
|Round 7-UDFA
|73
|Joel Wilson
|TE
|Central Michigan
|Round 7-UDFA
|74
|Eric Scott Jr.
|CB
|Southern Miss
|Round 7-UDFA
|75
|Antoine Green
|WR
|North Carolina
|Round 7-UDFA
|76
|Jacob Copeland
|WR
|Maryland
|Round 7-UDFA
|77
|Nehemiah Shelton
|CB
|San Jose State
|Round 7-UDFA
|78
|Anfernee Orji
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|Round 7-UDFA
|79
|BJ Thompson
|EDGE
|Stephen F. Austin
|Round 7-UDFA
|80
|Jalen Graham
|LB
|Purdue
|UDFA
|81
|Michael Jefferson
|WR
|Louisiana
|UDFA
|82
|Tyrus Wheat
|EDGE
|Mississippi State
|UDFA
|83
|Jake Bobo
|WR
|UCLA
|UDFA
|84
|Jacky Chen
|OT
|Pace
|UDFA
|85
|Devonnsha Maxwell
|DL
|Chattanooga
|UDFA
|86
|Luke Haggard
|OT
|Indiana
|UDFA
|87
|Quinton Barrow
|OG
|Grand Valley State
|UDFA
|88
|Desjuan Johnson
|DL
|Toledo
|UDFA
|89
|Kearis Jackson
|WR
|Georgia
|UDFA
|90
|Cameron Brown
|CB
|Ohio State
|UDFA
|91
|Titus Leo
|EDGE
|Wagner
|UDFA
|92
|A.J. Finley
|SAF
|Ole Miss
|UDFA
|93
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|Wake Forest
|UDFA
|94
|PJ Mustipher
|DL
|Penn State
|UDFA
|95
|Travis Vokolek
|TE
|Nebraska
|UDFA
|96
|Art Green
|SAF
|Houston
|UDFA
|97
|Jack Colletto
|FB
|Oregon State
|UDFA
|98
|Kadeem Telfort
|OT
|UAB
|UDFA
|99
|Derek Parish
|EDGE
|Houston
|UDFA
|100
|Jose Ramirez
|EDGE
|Eastern Michigan
|UDFA
|101
|Brent Laing
|OG
|Minnesota Duluth
|UDFA
|102
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|QB
|UCLA
|UDFA
|103
|Drake Thomas
|LB
|NC State
|UDFA
|104
|Mason Brooks
|OT
|Ole Miss
|UDFA
|105
|Bennett Williams
|SAF
|Oregon
|UDFA
|106
|Tim DeMorat
|QB
|Fordham
|UDFA
|108
|Brodric Martin
|DL
|Western Kentucky
|UDFA
|109
|Tommy DeVito
|QB
|Illinois
|UDFA
|110
|Tanner Morgan
|QB
|Minnesota
|UDFA
|112
|Jerron Cage
|DL
|Ohio State
|UDFA
|113
|Jake Moody
|K
|Michigan
|UDFA
|114
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|Syracuse
|UDFA
|115
|Princeton Fant
|TE
|Tennessee
|UDFA
|116
|Bryce Ford-Wheaton
|WR
|West Virginia
|UDFA
|117
|Theo Benedet
|OT
|British Columbia
|UDFA
|118
|Christian Izien
|SAF
|Rutgers
|UDFA
|119
|Jaylin Williams
|CB
|Indiana
|UDFA
|120
|Chandler Zavala
|OG
|NC State
|UDFA
|121
|Tyreque Jones
|SAF
|Boise State
|UDFA
|122
|Chris Stoll
|LS
|Penn State
|UDFA
|123
|Ethan Evans
|P
|Wingate
|UDFA
|124
|Matt Hembrough
|LS
|Oklahoma State
|UDFA
|125
|Michael Turk
|P
|Oklahoma
|UDFA
|126
|Ikenna Enechukwu
|EDGE
|Rice
|UDFA
|127
|Nic Jones
|CB
|Ball State
|UDFA
|128
|Truman Jones
|EDGE
|Harvard
|UDFA
