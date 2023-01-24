The Bear’s Den, January 24, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

CHGO Bears Podcast: How did potential Chicago Bears free agents like Saquon Barkley do in the NFL playoffs? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses potential Chicago Bears free agents like Saquon Barkley and how they fared in the NFL Playoffs.

Bears 2022 Awards: Picking MVP, Breakout Player of the Year and more - Bears Wire - As we look to close the page on the 2022 season, our Bears Wire staff share their picks for MVP, Comeback Player of the Year and more.

15 Most Impactful Bears of 2022: No. 8 Jack Sanborn - 670 The Score - Our No. 8 Most Impactful Bear is Jack Sanborn, an undrafted rookie who became one of the team’s best defenders.

Bears roster risers after 2022 NFL season - NBC Sports Chicago - There will be big free agent signings and new draft picks, but these Bears players made a case to be a part of the team’s future.

Emma: NFL playoffs feature examples of what Bears can be - 670 The Score - As general manager Ryan Poles plans for the Bears’ pivotal offseason, he can look toward the NFL playoffs for examples of what his team can aspire to be.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

The New York Jets are the best place for Aaron Rodgers to finish his career - Acme Packing Company - The Packers are no longer in a strong position to compete for a Super Bowl, but the Jets are ready and should be willing.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Jags Drop the Ball, Bills Don’t Show Up: Divisional Round Thoughts - Da Bears Blog - Why did the Cowboys lose this game? Dak Prescott. In a tough game, against a tough opponent, the Dallas quarterback was awful.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante: 2023 NFL Draft interview - North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst spoke with arguably the top small-school prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Zimmerman: Five Big Name Wide Receivers that could be available this offseason - Windy City Gridiron - Here are some names that could be available via trade

Sunderbruch: Justin Fields Still Hasn’t Beaten the Odds - Windy City Gridiron - Justin Fields has earned praise for his toughness and for his athleticism. His "football character" is obvious. The question remains, however, can he consistently deliver on the field itself.

Gabriel's A Scout’s Take: Beginning to put a Draft Board Together - Windy City Gridiron - Our resident scout, Greg Gabriel, shares his experiences on putting a team’s draft board together.

