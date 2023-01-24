Braxton Jones named to the Pro Football Writers of America 2022 All-Rookie Team

The Chicago Bears had one player make the 2022 Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team; left tackle Braxton Jones.
Jones was the only Bear to take every snap on either offense or defense (1,034), and he added 61 more on special teams. It was an up-and-down year for the fifth-round pick from Southern Utah, but he showed plenty of promise for the team and should be a part of Chicago’s offensive line in 2023. Like many rookie tackles, his pass blocking could use some work, but as a run blocker, he helped contribute to the Bears’ league-leading rushing attack.
This is the second postseason nod for Jones, as he was also named to the Pro Football Focus All-Rookie Team along with safety Jaquan Brisker and linebacker Jack Sanborn.
2022 PFWA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM
Offense
- QB – Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
- RB – Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons; Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
- WR – Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints; Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
- TE – Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
- C – Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens
- G – Zion Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers; Dylan Parham, Las Vegas Raiders
- T – Braxton Jones, Chicago Bears; Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys
Defense
- DL – Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles; Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions; George Karlaftis, Kansas City Chiefs; Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants
- LB – Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars; Malcolm Rodriguez, Detroit Lions; Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers
- CB – Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets, Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks
- S – Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens; Jalen Pitre, Houston Texans
Special Teams
- PK – Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers
- P – Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee Titans
- KR – Dallis Flowers, Indianapolis Colts
- PR – Marcus Jones, New England Patriots
- ST – Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots
2022 ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets
2022 OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
2022 DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets
