Braxton Jones named to the Pro Football Writers of America 2022 All-Rookie Team

Another postseason accolade for Chicago’s rookie left tackle, Braxton Jones.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears had one player make the 2022 Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team; left tackle Braxton Jones.

Jones was the only Bear to take every snap on either offense or defense (1,034), and he added 61 more on special teams. It was an up-and-down year for the fifth-round pick from Southern Utah, but he showed plenty of promise for the team and should be a part of Chicago’s offensive line in 2023. Like many rookie tackles, his pass blocking could use some work, but as a run blocker, he helped contribute to the Bears’ league-leading rushing attack.

This is the second postseason nod for Jones, as he was also named to the Pro Football Focus All-Rookie Team along with safety Jaquan Brisker and linebacker Jack Sanborn.

2022 PFWA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

