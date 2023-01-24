Braxton Jones named to the Pro Football Writers of America 2022 All-Rookie Team

The Chicago Bears had one player make the 2022 Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team; left tackle Braxton Jones.

Jones was the only Bear to take every snap on either offense or defense (1,034), and he added 61 more on special teams. It was an up-and-down year for the fifth-round pick from Southern Utah, but he showed plenty of promise for the team and should be a part of Chicago’s offensive line in 2023. Like many rookie tackles, his pass blocking could use some work, but as a run blocker, he helped contribute to the Bears’ league-leading rushing attack.

This is the second postseason nod for Jones, as he was also named to the Pro Football Focus All-Rookie Team along with safety Jaquan Brisker and linebacker Jack Sanborn.

2022 PFWA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Offense

Defense

Special Teams

PK – Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers

P – Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee Titans

KR – Dallis Flowers, Indianapolis Colts

PR – Marcus Jones, New England Patriots

ST – Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots

2022 ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets

2022 OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

2022 DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets