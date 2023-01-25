The Bear’s Den, January 25, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ season ticket pricing comes with a catch - Chicago Sun-Times - One year after posting the NFL’s worst record, the Bears will charge the same for season tickets in 2023 as they did in 2022. One problem, though: it will be for one fewer regular season game — and one more preseason contest — than last year.

For NFL playoff teams, more games mean more injuries - Chicago Sun-Times - The one good thing about the Bears not making the NFL playoffs is that no one can get hurt.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Which Chicago Bears players to watch in Year 2 of the Eberflus/Poles regime? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew shares the Chicago Bears players they are watching in the second year under Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles.

CHGO Bears After Dark: Defining 2023 offseason goals for Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles - CHGO - In this episode, the crew outlines what should be top priorities and goals for Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles in the 2023 offseason.

Making the case: Why the Bears should draft wide receiver Zay Flowers - CHGO - The Bears need to add receivers for Justin Fields in 2023. One of the players the Bears should consider is Boston College receiver Zay Flowers.

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers decisions could alter Bears’ offseason plan - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears’ offseason plan to maximize the trade value of the No. 1 pick could be drastically altered by the decisions of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and the Green Bay Packers.

Three NFL draft prospects Bears could target if they trade out of top four - NBC Sports Chicago - What if the Bears trade out of the top four and miss out on Will Anderson and Jalen Carter? There are still a few options that should pique Ryan Poles’ interest.

How Bears’ Lucas Patrick saw big growth from Justin Fields - NBC Sports Chicago - The 2022 NFL season was Lucas Patrick’s first with Bears QB Justin Fields, and he was impressed.

Eddie Jackson Wins Bears’ Ed Block Courage Award - On Tap Sports Net - For his courage and inspiration, Eddie Jackson is this year’s Ed Block Courage Award winner for the Chicago Bears.

Emma: Will David Montgomery land back with Bears - 670 The Score - The Bears have a decision to make in their backfield, as running back David Montgomery is set to hit free agency after spending his first four NFL seasons in Chicago.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Vikings complete interview with Sean Desai - ProFootballTalk

- The Vikings have completed an interview with Seahawks assistant Sean Desai for their open defensive coordinator position, the team announced.

Aaron Rodgers: Trade chatter "all conjecture" until I decide what I want to do - ProFootballTalk - The Packers’ point of view will also fall into the “conjecture” category until Rodgers makes his plans known and he didn’t sound like he was on the verge of making any announcements on Tuesday.

Aaron Rodgers continues to hold all the cards regarding his future - ProFootballTalk - Aaron Rodgers holds all the cards.

Four Questions for the Divisional Round Losers - Da Bears Blog - This week, most outlets will focus on lessons to be learned from the teams reaching the final four. But what about the four teams that failed to advance this past weekend? What questions face those franchises? I am asking them directly.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Two weeks later, no coaching vacancy has been filled - ProFootballTalk - Three coaches were fired during the season. Two joined them on Monday, January 9. In 15 days since then, no one has made a hire.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante: 2023 NFL Draft interview - Northwestern edge rusher Adetomiwa Adebawore - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst speaks with one of the best pass-rushers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Infante: 2023 NFL Draft - Big board of all 128 Shrine Bowl prospects - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst ranks all 128 of the prospects who will be at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Wiltfong: Braxton Jones named to the PFWA 2022 All-Rookie Team - Windy City Gridiron - Another postseason accolade for Chicago’s rookie left tackle, Braxton Jones.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.