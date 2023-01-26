The Bear’s Den, January 26, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

2023 NFL mock draft: Bears trade back and take Georgia DT Jalen Carter - Chicago Sun-Times - The question will be how much they get for the No. 1 pick, which should bring back a substantial return.

Bears free agent targets to watch in AFC, NFC Championship games - NBC Sports Chicago - Want some extra storylines to follow as the NFL Playoffs wrap up? Check out our list of Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs and Bengals players the Bears could sign this offseason.

Bears free agency primer: Potential under-the-radar targets - NBC Sports Chicago - The 2023 free agent class isn’t loaded, but there is still value to be found after the few big names slated to hit the market.

Bears roster fallers after disappointing 2022 NFL season - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears finished with the worst record in the NFL in 2022, so clearly several players did not play up to expectations.

Peter Skoronski: It would be ‘honor’ to play for Bears - 670 The Score - Peter Skoronski, an all-Big Ten tackle at Northwestern who’s considered the top offensive line prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, would be thrilled to be selected by the Bears, he told the Parkins & Spiegel Show.

Can Braxton Jones be Bears’ long-term answer at left tackle? - 670 The Score - A fifth-round pick out of Southern Utah in 2022, Bears left tackle Braxton Jones emerged as a full-time starter in his rookie season, and general manager Ryan Poles believes in his untapped potential.

A.J. Brown: I’m not a diva, but of course I want the ball - ProFootballTalk - “They throw the ball to me 100 times, I’m going to want it 101 times,” Brown said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.

Gabriel: 2023 NFL Draft - Breaking Down Texas Tech Edge Tyree Wilson - Windy City Gridiron - Our resident scout, Greg Gabriel, dives into the tape from Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson.

Patrick Mahomes on injured ankle: It's feeling good so far - ProFootballTalk - “It’s doing good. A few days of treatment, a few days of rehab,” Mahomes said. “Excited to be on the practice field and kind of test it out and see where I’m at. But, it’s feeling good so far.”

John Schneider: We'd love to re-sign Geno Smith, Drew Lock - ProFootballTalk - “Yeah, we’d love to. We think that would be an ideal situation,” Schneider said on KJR, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com.

Wiltfong's Mocking the Mocks: Bears trade back to 7 - Windy City Gridiron - This is an interesting mock draft for the Bears.

Infante: 2023 NFL Draft interview - Penn State center Juice Scruggs - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst speaks with one of the top centers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

