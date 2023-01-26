All-22 Review: Previewing Senior Bowl names to know

Hey Bears fans! I went live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) last night to walk through the film from a few NFL Draft prospects that’ll be at the Senior Bowl in lieu of my upcoming trip to Mobile! A link to the stream is available below.
Throughout the stream I plan to bring on the man known as ButkusStats (Quinten Krzysko) talk through...
- Which receivers have the most to gain in Mobile? The most to lose?
- Are there any interesting DB prospects coming? What separates them from each other?
- What kinds of beef up front will we be looking at next week?
- Which offensive linemen has already begun to separate themselves?
- Could a Tight End sneak into the Bears’ draft class? If so, who?
- Bears-related notes, of course
- And much, much more...
Check it out and let me know what you think!
Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!
