All-22 Review: Previewing Senior Bowl names to know

Hey Bears fans! I went live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) last night to walk through the film from a few NFL Draft prospects that’ll be at the Senior Bowl in lieu of my upcoming trip to Mobile! A link to the stream is available below.

Throughout the stream I plan to bring on the man known as ButkusStats (Quinten Krzysko) talk through...

Which receivers have the most to gain in Mobile? The most to lose?

Are there any interesting DB prospects coming? What separates them from each other?

What kinds of beef up front will we be looking at next week?

Which offensive linemen has already begun to separate themselves?

Could a Tight End sneak into the Bears’ draft class? If so, who?

Bears-related notes, of course

And much, much more...

Check it out and let me know what you think!

Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!