The Bear’s Den, January 27, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

How Teven Jenkins found peace in ‘wake-up call’ season with Bears - NBC Sports Chicago - In August, Teven Jenkins didn’t know how long he’d call Chicago home. After a much-needed “wake-up call,” he now feels like he’s found peace and a home at a new position with the Bears.

Saquon Barkley’s contract demand should determine Bears’ interest - NBC Sports Chicago - It’s fun to imagine Justin Fields and Saquon Barkley in the Bears’ backfield. But the running back market, Barkley’s contract demand, and the other alternatives will determine how Ryan Poles addresses that position.

Bears’ David Montgomery responds to contract talk rumors - NBC Sports Chicago - David Montgomery is set to hit the free agent market, and many have speculated about how much he’ll ask for in contract negotiations with the Bears and Ryan Poles.

Peter Skoronski would love to play for Bears, with Justin Fields - NBC Sports Chicago - Peter Skoronski could be a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL draft and would love it if the Bears called his name.

Bears sign free agent DB Greg Stroman to reserve/future contract - NBC Sports Chicago - Greg Stroman had an interception against the Vikings in the final game of the season for the Bears in 2022.

Former Bears Safety Quintin Demps Named Head Football Coach at Judson University - On Tap Sports Net - Former Bears’ safety Quintin Demps has been named the new head football coach at NAIA Judson University in Elgin, IL.

Dannehy: Bears Should Prioritize Offensive Line - Da Bears Blog - There is no foolproof method to build an NFL team, but as the Chicago Bears head into a crucial offseason, they should prioritize strengthening their offensive line.

Cole Kmet impresses Bears ahead of potential extension - 670 The Score - Bears tight end Cole Kmet made a strong impression on general manager Ryan Poles in the 2022 season, hauling in a team-leading 50 receptions and career-best seven touchdowns.

Mel Kiper sides with Bears trade for Chase Claypool at deadline - NBC Sports Chicago - ESPN’s Mel Kiper says the trade for Chase Claypool “will benefit” the Chicago Bears in the future.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Sean Payton denies report of concerns with unnamed member of Broncos ownership - ProFootballTalk - Said Payton in response to Maske’s report: “Zero truth to this. We had a great visit and [Broncos] ownership was fantastic!!”

Lawyer representing Steve Wilks: "There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL" - ProFootballTalk - “We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible job Coach Wilks did as the interim coach, including bringing the team back into playoff contention and garnering the support of the players and fans, that he was passed over for the head coach position by David Tepper,” Wigdor said in a statement that was both circulated by email and tweeted. “There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you that we will have more to say in the coming days.”

Dan Quinn staying in Dallas, won't pursue head coaching jobs - ProFootballTalk - Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn plans to stay in Dallas for the 2023 season.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante: Bears WR Velus Jones Jr. on how he plans to attack 2023 offseason - Windy City Gridiron - Jones, who just finished up his rookie year in the NFL, speaks to Windy City Gridiron about what he learned from 2022 and what the future has in store.

Infante: 2023 NFL Draft - Analyzing Luke Getsy’s Senior Bowl offensive roster - Windy City Gridiron - Which offensive prospects will be playing under Luke Getsy in this year’s Senior Bowl?

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.