2023 NFL Draft: Big board of all 127 Senior Bowl prospects

For the second time in the last 3 years, I’ll be heading down to Mobile, Alabama to cover the Reese’s Senior Bowl! I know just how desperately my charming presence was missed last year, so this 5-foot-10 dynamo of boyish wonder will be gracing the mean streets of Mobile to watch football, write articles and (finally) consume some legal alcohol along the way.
Dating back since 2020, I’ve made it a yearly tradition to rank every single player heading down to the Senior Bowl. It’s certainly a lot of work and not for the faint of heart, but I’ve luckily found a method that allows me to scout a little bit throughout the entire year instead of cramming a bunch after the season, which makes this task a lot easier.
Some prospects will surely move around between now and the time the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around, but this is a nice preliminary look at what this year’s group has to offer. Keep in mind that I’ve watched several games on essentially all of the top prospects on this board, whereas the lower prospects may only be at about one or two games to this point. The players in the top 10 will very likely stay high on my board, but if you think your favorite player is ranked too low, don’t fret; I still have months left of tape to watch!
The Bears have an exciting offseason ahead of them, and arguably the most important period for their future is the draft. Therefore, keeping a close eye on the prospects in the most prestigious collegiate all-star game is a must. Last year, general manager Ryan Poles ended up selecting Velus Jones Jr., Braxton Jones, Dominique Robinson and Ja’Tyre Carter from the 2022 Senior Bowl bunch. Waiver claim Sterling Weatherford also participated in the events.
As a fun trip down memory lane, let’s look at the top 5 players on my Senior Bowl board over each of the previous three years:
2022
- Devin Lloyd (off to a good start in Jacksonville)
- Kenny Pickett (had some ups and downs but went 7-5 as a starter, which is impressive)
- Malik Willis (still time, but early returns aren’t great)
- Roger McCreary (mixed bag of results, but he started in all 17 games)
- Jahan Dotson (scored 7 touchdowns despite missing 5 games to injury. His rookie year was very promising when healthy)
2021
- DeVonta Smith (2,112 receiving yards combined in the last two seasons. He’s a star)
- Najee Harris (back-to-back 1,000 rushing seasons. What can he do behind a better offensive line?)
- Creed Humphrey (first-time Pro Bowler this year, already one of the best centers in the NFL)
- Alex Leatherwood (they can’t all be winners, right?)
- Kadarius Toney (electric when he touches the football, but he’s not living up to his first-round status)
2020
- Justin Herbert (one of the best quarterbacks in the league and a bonafide superstar)
- Javon Kinlaw (has shown promise but simply can’t stay healthy)
- Brycen Hopkins (other than a very good Super Bowl performance, this ranking hasn’t aged well, which breaks my heart)
- Raekwon Davis (three-year starter with the Dolphins; he’s not a star but has been solid)
- Neville Gallimore (rotational interior defender for Dallas who has been decent but hasn’t made a big impact. Even if I was with the consensus, him over Jalen Hurts stings a lot)
With that fun little trip down memory lane, let’s take a look at my big board ranking of all 127 prospects at the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
2023 Senior Bowl Big Board
|Rank
|Name
|Position
|School
|Current Grade
|1
|John Michael Schmitz
|OC
|Minnesota
|Round 1-2
|2
|Darnell Wright
|OT
|Tennessee
|Round 1-2
|3
|O'Cyrus Torrence
|OG
|Florida
|Round 2
|4
|Cody Mauch
|OT
|North Dakota State
|Round 2
|5
|Isaiah Foskey
|EDGE
|Notre Dame
|Round 2
|6
|Jaelyn Duncan
|OT
|Maryland
|Round 2
|7
|Matthew Bergeron
|OT
|Syracuse
|Round 2
|8
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|SMU
|Round 2
|9
|Derick Hall
|EDGE
|Auburn
|Round 2-3
|10
|Andre Carter II
|EDGE
|Army
|Round 2-3
|11
|Andrew Vorhees
|OG
|USC
|Round 2-3
|12
|Henry To'o To'o
|LB
|Alabama
|Round 2-3
|13
|Hendon Hooker
|QB
|Tennessee
|Round 2-3
|14
|Blake Freeland
|OT
|BYU
|Round 3
|15
|Christopher Smith
|SAF
|Georgia
|Round 3
|16
|Jarrett Patterson
|OC
|Notre Dame
|Round 3
|17
|Byron Young
|DL
|Alabama
|Round 3
|18
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Oregon State
|Round 3
|19
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|EDGE
|Northwestern
|Round 3
|20
|Dawand Jones
|OT
|Ohio State
|Round 3
|21
|Jordan Battle
|SAF
|Alabama
|Round 3
|22
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|Texas
|Round 3
|23
|Chase Brown
|RB
|Illinois
|Round 3-4
|24
|Kyu Blu Kelly
|CB
|Stanford
|Round 3-4
|25
|DeMarvion Overshown
|LB
|Texas
|Round 3-4
|26
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|Iowa State
|Round 3-4
|27
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|Princeton
|Round 3-4
|28
|Olusegun Oluwatimi
|OC
|Michigan
|Round 3-4
|29
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|Ole Miss
|Round 3-4
|30
|Will McDonald IV
|EDGE
|Iowa State
|Round 4
|31
|Nick Broeker
|OG
|Ole Miss
|Round 4
|32
|Nathaniel Dell
|WR
|Houston
|Round 4
|33
|Keion White
|EDGE
|Georgia Tech
|Round 4
|34
|J.L. Skinner
|SAF
|Boise State
|Round 4
|35
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|Georgia
|Round 4
|36
|Steve Avila
|OC
|TCU
|Round 4
|37
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|Tulane
|Round 4
|38
|Wanya Morris
|OT
|Oklahoma
|Round 4
|39
|Zacch Pickens
|DL
|South Carolina
|Round 4
|40
|Sydney Brown
|SAF
|Illinois
|Round 4
|41
|Dylan Horton
|EDGE
|TCU
|Round 4
|42
|Tyler Steen
|OT
|Alabama
|Round 4
|43
|Jammie Robinson
|SAF
|Florida State
|Round 4
|44
|Ali Gaye
|EDGE
|LSU
|Round 4
|45
|Eric Gray
|RB
|Oklahoma
|Round 4
|46
|Karl Brooks
|DL
|Bowling Green
|Round 4
|47
|Emil Ekiyor Jr.
|OG
|Alabama
|Round 4-5
|48
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|Nebraska
|Round 4-5
|49
|Ivan Pace Jr.
|LB
|Cincinnati
|Round 4-5
|50
|Ryan Hayes
|OT
|Michigan
|Round 4-5
|51
|Will Mallory
|TE
|Miami (FL)
|Round 4-5
|52
|Rejzohn Wright
|CB
|Oregon State
|Round 4-5
|53
|Cameron Latu
|TE
|Alabama
|Round 4-5
|54
|SirVocea Dennis
|LB
|Pittsburgh
|Round 4-5
|55
|Riley Moss
|CB
|Iowa
|Round 4-5
|56
|Jay Ward
|SAF
|LSU
|Round 4-5
|57
|Kaevon Merriweather
|SAF
|Iowa
|Round 4-5
|58
|K.J. Henry
|EDGE
|Clemson
|Round 5
|59
|Daiyan Henley
|LB
|Washington State
|Round 5
|60
|Isaiah McGuire
|EDGE
|Missouri
|Round 5
|61
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Virginia
|Round 5
|62
|Keeanu Benton
|DL
|Wisconsin
|Round 5
|63
|Jaren Hall
|QB
|BYU
|Round 5
|64
|Byron Young
|EDGE
|Tennessee
|Round 5
|65
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|Michigan State
|Round 5
|66
|Julius Brents
|CB
|Kansas State
|Round 5
|67
|Dorian Williams
|LB
|Tulane
|Round 5
|68
|Derius Davis
|WR
|TCU
|Round 5
|69
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|BYU
|Round 5
|70
|Darius Rush
|CB
|South Carolina
|Round 5
|71
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|Purdue
|Round 5
|72
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|Cincinnati
|Round 5
|73
|DeMarcco Hellams
|SAF
|Alabama
|Round 5
|74
|Grant DuBose
|WR
|Charlotte
|Round 5
|75
|Tavius Robinson
|EDGE
|Ole Miss
|Round 5-6
|76
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|Kentucky
|Round 5-6
|77
|Max Duggan
|QB
|TCU
|Round 5-6
|78
|Nick Hampton
|EDGE
|Appalachian State
|Round 5-6
|79
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Maryland
|Round 5-6
|80
|Warren McClendon
|OT
|Georgia
|Round 5-6
|81
|Anthony Johnson
|CB
|Virginia
|Round 5-6
|82
|Daniel Scott
|SAF
|California
|Round 5-6
|83
|Tyrique Stevenson
|CB
|Miami (FL)
|Round 5-6
|84
|Thomas Incoom
|EDGE
|Central Michigan
|Round 6-7
|85
|Brayden Willis
|TE
|Oklahoma
|Round 6-7
|86
|Richard Gouraige
|OG
|Florida
|Round 6-7
|87
|Jalen Redmond
|DL
|Oklahoma
|Round 6-7
|88
|Davis Allen
|TE
|Clemson
|Round 6-7
|89
|Jartavius Martin
|CB
|Illinois
|Round 6-7
|90
|Nick Saldiveri
|OG
|Old Dominion
|Round 6-7
|91
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Stanford
|Round 6-7
|92
|Carlton Martial
|LB
|Troy
|Round 6-7
|93
|Payne Durham
|TE
|Purdue
|Round 6-7
|94
|McClendon Curtis
|OG
|Chattanooga
|Round 6-7
|95
|Jake Haener
|QB
|Fresno State
|Round 6-7
|96
|YaYa Diaby
|EDGE
|Louisville
|Round 7-UDFA
|97
|Isaiah Land
|EDGE
|Florida A&M
|Round 7-UDFA
|98
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|Shepherd
|Round 7-UDFA
|99
|Robert Soderholm
|LS
|VMI
|Round 7-UDFA
|100
|Elijah Higgins
|WR
|Stanford
|Round 7-UDFA
|101
|Darrell Luter Jr.
|CB
|South Alabama
|Round 7-UDFA
|102
|Jalen Wayne
|WR
|South Alabama
|Round 7-UDFA
|103
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|Cincinnati
|Round 7-UDFA
|104
|D.J. Johnson
|EDGE
|Oregon
|Round 7-UDFA
|105
|Nesta Jade Silvera
|DL
|Arizona State
|Round 7-UDFA
|106
|Asim Richards
|OG
|North Carolina
|Round 7-UDFA
|107
|Evan Hull
|RB
|Northwestern
|Round 7-UDFA
|108
|Bryce Baringer
|P
|Michigan State
|Round 7-UDFA
|109
|Clayton Tune
|QB
|Houston
|Round 7-UDFA
|110
|Jerrod Clark
|DL
|Coastal Carolina
|Round 7-UDFA
|111
|DJ Dale
|DL
|Alabama
|Round 7-UDFA
|112
|Camerun Peoples
|RB
|Appalachian State
|Round 7-UDFA
|113
|Keidron Smith
|CB
|Kentucky
|Round 7-UDFA
|114
|Chamarri Conner
|SAF
|Virginia Tech
|Round 7-UDFA
|115
|Ronnie Bell
|WR
|Michigan
|Round 7-UDFA
|116
|Cameron Young II
|DL
|Mississippi State
|UDFA
|117
|Cam Jones
|LB
|Indiana
|UDFA
|118
|Jake Andrews
|OC
|Troy
|UDFA
|119
|Eku Leota
|EDGE
|Auburn
|UDFA
|120
|Joey Fisher
|OG
|Shepherd
|UDFA
|121
|Tyler Lacy
|DL
|Oklahoma State
|UDFA
|122
|Aubrey Miller Jr.
|LB
|Jackson State
|UDFA
|123
|Chad Ryland
|K
|Maryland
|UDFA
|124
|Adam Korsak
|P
|Rutgers
|UDFA
|125
|Alex Ward
|LS
|UCF
|UDFA
|126
|Malik Cunningham
|QB
|Louisville
|UDFA
|127
|Jack Podlesny
|K
|Georgia
|UDFA
Note: Several players, including the likes of Tyree Wilson, Devon Witherspoon and Siaki Ika, publicly accepted invitations but will not be participating. Florida State defensive lineman Fabien Lovett Sr. accepted an invitation but chose to go back to school. Hendon Hooker will not be playing but was still given an invitation, which he accepted.
