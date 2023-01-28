2023 NFL Draft: Big board of all 127 Senior Bowl prospects

For the second time in the last 3 years, I’ll be heading down to Mobile, Alabama to cover the Reese’s Senior Bowl! I know just how desperately my charming presence was missed last year, so this 5-foot-10 dynamo of boyish wonder will be gracing the mean streets of Mobile to watch football, write articles and (finally) consume some legal alcohol along the way.

Dating back since 2020, I’ve made it a yearly tradition to rank every single player heading down to the Senior Bowl. It’s certainly a lot of work and not for the faint of heart, but I’ve luckily found a method that allows me to scout a little bit throughout the entire year instead of cramming a bunch after the season, which makes this task a lot easier.

Some prospects will surely move around between now and the time the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around, but this is a nice preliminary look at what this year’s group has to offer. Keep in mind that I’ve watched several games on essentially all of the top prospects on this board, whereas the lower prospects may only be at about one or two games to this point. The players in the top 10 will very likely stay high on my board, but if you think your favorite player is ranked too low, don’t fret; I still have months left of tape to watch!

The Bears have an exciting offseason ahead of them, and arguably the most important period for their future is the draft. Therefore, keeping a close eye on the prospects in the most prestigious collegiate all-star game is a must. Last year, general manager Ryan Poles ended up selecting Velus Jones Jr., Braxton Jones, Dominique Robinson and Ja’Tyre Carter from the 2022 Senior Bowl bunch. Waiver claim Sterling Weatherford also participated in the events.

As a fun trip down memory lane, let’s look at the top 5 players on my Senior Bowl board over each of the previous three years:

2022

Devin Lloyd (off to a good start in Jacksonville) Kenny Pickett (had some ups and downs but went 7-5 as a starter, which is impressive) Malik Willis (still time, but early returns aren’t great) Roger McCreary (mixed bag of results, but he started in all 17 games) Jahan Dotson (scored 7 touchdowns despite missing 5 games to injury. His rookie year was very promising when healthy)

2021

DeVonta Smith (2,112 receiving yards combined in the last two seasons. He’s a star) Najee Harris (back-to-back 1,000 rushing seasons. What can he do behind a better offensive line?) Creed Humphrey (first-time Pro Bowler this year, already one of the best centers in the NFL) Alex Leatherwood (they can’t all be winners, right?) Kadarius Toney (electric when he touches the football, but he’s not living up to his first-round status)

2020

Justin Herbert (one of the best quarterbacks in the league and a bonafide superstar) Javon Kinlaw (has shown promise but simply can’t stay healthy) Brycen Hopkins (other than a very good Super Bowl performance, this ranking hasn’t aged well, which breaks my heart) Raekwon Davis (three-year starter with the Dolphins; he’s not a star but has been solid) Neville Gallimore (rotational interior defender for Dallas who has been decent but hasn’t made a big impact. Even if I was with the consensus, him over Jalen Hurts stings a lot)

With that fun little trip down memory lane, let’s take a look at my big board ranking of all 127 prospects at the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

2023 Senior Bowl Big Board Rank Name Position School Current Grade Rank Name Position School Current Grade 1 John Michael Schmitz OC Minnesota Round 1-2 2 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee Round 1-2 3 O'Cyrus Torrence OG Florida Round 2 4 Cody Mauch OT North Dakota State Round 2 5 Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame Round 2 6 Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland Round 2 7 Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse Round 2 8 Rashee Rice WR SMU Round 2 9 Derick Hall EDGE Auburn Round 2-3 10 Andre Carter II EDGE Army Round 2-3 11 Andrew Vorhees OG USC Round 2-3 12 Henry To'o To'o LB Alabama Round 2-3 13 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee Round 2-3 14 Blake Freeland OT BYU Round 3 15 Christopher Smith SAF Georgia Round 3 16 Jarrett Patterson OC Notre Dame Round 3 17 Byron Young DL Alabama Round 3 18 Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State Round 3 19 Adetomiwa Adebawore EDGE Northwestern Round 3 20 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State Round 3 21 Jordan Battle SAF Alabama Round 3 22 Roschon Johnson RB Texas Round 3 23 Chase Brown RB Illinois Round 3-4 24 Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford Round 3-4 25 DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas Round 3-4 26 Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State Round 3-4 27 Andrei Iosivas WR Princeton Round 3-4 28 Olusegun Oluwatimi OC Michigan Round 3-4 29 Jonathan Mingo WR Ole Miss Round 3-4 30 Will McDonald IV EDGE Iowa State Round 4 31 Nick Broeker OG Ole Miss Round 4 32 Nathaniel Dell WR Houston Round 4 33 Keion White EDGE Georgia Tech Round 4 34 J.L. Skinner SAF Boise State Round 4 35 Kenny McIntosh RB Georgia Round 4 36 Steve Avila OC TCU Round 4 37 Tyjae Spears RB Tulane Round 4 38 Wanya Morris OT Oklahoma Round 4 39 Zacch Pickens DL South Carolina Round 4 40 Sydney Brown SAF Illinois Round 4 41 Dylan Horton EDGE TCU Round 4 42 Tyler Steen OT Alabama Round 4 43 Jammie Robinson SAF Florida State Round 4 44 Ali Gaye EDGE LSU Round 4 45 Eric Gray RB Oklahoma Round 4 46 Karl Brooks DL Bowling Green Round 4 47 Emil Ekiyor Jr. OG Alabama Round 4-5 48 Trey Palmer WR Nebraska Round 4-5 49 Ivan Pace Jr. LB Cincinnati Round 4-5 50 Ryan Hayes OT Michigan Round 4-5 51 Will Mallory TE Miami (FL) Round 4-5 52 Rejzohn Wright CB Oregon State Round 4-5 53 Cameron Latu TE Alabama Round 4-5 54 SirVocea Dennis LB Pittsburgh Round 4-5 55 Riley Moss CB Iowa Round 4-5 56 Jay Ward SAF LSU Round 4-5 57 Kaevon Merriweather SAF Iowa Round 4-5 58 K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson Round 5 59 Daiyan Henley LB Washington State Round 5 60 Isaiah McGuire EDGE Missouri Round 5 61 Dontayvion Wicks WR Virginia Round 5 62 Keeanu Benton DL Wisconsin Round 5 63 Jaren Hall QB BYU Round 5 64 Byron Young EDGE Tennessee Round 5 65 Jayden Reed WR Michigan State Round 5 66 Julius Brents CB Kansas State Round 5 67 Dorian Williams LB Tulane Round 5 68 Derius Davis WR TCU Round 5 69 Puka Nacua WR BYU Round 5 70 Darius Rush CB South Carolina Round 5 71 Charlie Jones WR Purdue Round 5 72 Josh Whyle TE Cincinnati Round 5 73 DeMarcco Hellams SAF Alabama Round 5 74 Grant DuBose WR Charlotte Round 5 75 Tavius Robinson EDGE Ole Miss Round 5-6 76 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB Kentucky Round 5-6 77 Max Duggan QB TCU Round 5-6 78 Nick Hampton EDGE Appalachian State Round 5-6 79 Jakorian Bennett CB Maryland Round 5-6 80 Warren McClendon OT Georgia Round 5-6 81 Anthony Johnson CB Virginia Round 5-6 82 Daniel Scott SAF California Round 5-6 83 Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami (FL) Round 5-6 84 Thomas Incoom EDGE Central Michigan Round 6-7 85 Brayden Willis TE Oklahoma Round 6-7 86 Richard Gouraige OG Florida Round 6-7 87 Jalen Redmond DL Oklahoma Round 6-7 88 Davis Allen TE Clemson Round 6-7 89 Jartavius Martin CB Illinois Round 6-7 90 Nick Saldiveri OG Old Dominion Round 6-7 91 Michael Wilson WR Stanford Round 6-7 92 Carlton Martial LB Troy Round 6-7 93 Payne Durham TE Purdue Round 6-7 94 McClendon Curtis OG Chattanooga Round 6-7 95 Jake Haener QB Fresno State Round 6-7 96 YaYa Diaby EDGE Louisville Round 7-UDFA 97 Isaiah Land EDGE Florida A&M Round 7-UDFA 98 Tyson Bagent QB Shepherd Round 7-UDFA 99 Robert Soderholm LS VMI Round 7-UDFA 100 Elijah Higgins WR Stanford Round 7-UDFA 101 Darrell Luter Jr. CB South Alabama Round 7-UDFA 102 Jalen Wayne WR South Alabama Round 7-UDFA 103 Tre Tucker WR Cincinnati Round 7-UDFA 104 D.J. Johnson EDGE Oregon Round 7-UDFA 105 Nesta Jade Silvera DL Arizona State Round 7-UDFA 106 Asim Richards OG North Carolina Round 7-UDFA 107 Evan Hull RB Northwestern Round 7-UDFA 108 Bryce Baringer P Michigan State Round 7-UDFA 109 Clayton Tune QB Houston Round 7-UDFA 110 Jerrod Clark DL Coastal Carolina Round 7-UDFA 111 DJ Dale DL Alabama Round 7-UDFA 112 Camerun Peoples RB Appalachian State Round 7-UDFA 113 Keidron Smith CB Kentucky Round 7-UDFA 114 Chamarri Conner SAF Virginia Tech Round 7-UDFA 115 Ronnie Bell WR Michigan Round 7-UDFA 116 Cameron Young II DL Mississippi State UDFA 117 Cam Jones LB Indiana UDFA 118 Jake Andrews OC Troy UDFA 119 Eku Leota EDGE Auburn UDFA 120 Joey Fisher OG Shepherd UDFA 121 Tyler Lacy DL Oklahoma State UDFA 122 Aubrey Miller Jr. LB Jackson State UDFA 123 Chad Ryland K Maryland UDFA 124 Adam Korsak P Rutgers UDFA 125 Alex Ward LS UCF UDFA 126 Malik Cunningham QB Louisville UDFA 127 Jack Podlesny K Georgia UDFA

Note: Several players, including the likes of Tyree Wilson, Devon Witherspoon and Siaki Ika, publicly accepted invitations but will not be participating. Florida State defensive lineman Fabien Lovett Sr. accepted an invitation but chose to go back to school. Hendon Hooker will not be playing but was still given an invitation, which he accepted.