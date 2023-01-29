NFL Playoffs 2023: Conference Championship game times, TV schedule, streaming, picks, and more

I hope the NFL never goes to neutral site conference championship games. The playoffs are already watered down by adding a seventh team per conference, and I love the drama surrounding the underdog having to play in a hostile environment. This Sunday, we get the sea of red that is Arrowhead and the unique Philly experience from the fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

Here’s the schedule...

Sunday, January 29

NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles - 2:00 PM (CT) - (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC Championship: Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs - 5:30 PM (ET) - (CBS, Paramount+)

Each game has a fun quarterback storyline that the networks will be all over. In that first game, we have Mr. Irelevant Brock Purdy trying to continue his unlikely run, and if the second game, the injury to Patrick Mahomes’ ankle will make for good theater even if he’s 100%.

WCG makes their picks for the games here, but who do you predict will make it to Super Bowl LVII?

