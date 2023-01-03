The Bear’s Den, January 3, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

CHGO Bears Podcast: Are Ryan Poles & the Chicago Bears all-in on Justin Fields? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew looks at the lackluster performance against the Lions and debate if Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles is all-in on QB Justin Fields.

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud give Bears lone win of dismal Detroit weekend - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears were embarrassed in Detroit. But two performances on New Year’s Eve likely boosted the value of Chicago’s upcoming first-round pick.

Justin Fields can break QB rushing record, Bears recognize importance - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields is 64 yards away from breaking Lamar Jackson’s QB rushing record. Matt Eberflus recognized its importance heading into the final game against the Vikings.

Bears change tune on plan to play Justin Fields vs. Vikings - NBC Sports Chicago - Matt Eberflus said Sunday that Justin Fields would play in the season finale if healthy. He started singing a different tune Monday.

Bears secure top-4 pick, can still land No. 1 selection - 670 The Score - The Bears have secured a top-four selection in the 2023 NFL Draft and could still potentially land the No. 1 pick depending on how Week 18 plays out.

Film study: Analyzing Justin Fields’ two turnovers and two long runs - Chicago Sun-Times - If it wasn’t clear enough after Sunday’s 41-10 loss that quarterback Justin Fields needs to improve his passing, consider this: general manager Ryan Poles said it before the Bears even kicked off against the Lions.

Bears defense vows to finish strong after 504-yard debacle - Chicago Sun-Times - They’ll be playing for pride in the season-finale against the Vikings, but that counts for NFL players — whether they’ll be back next season or not. “We’re the Monsters of the Midway — 500 yards is not what we stand by,” defensive end Trevis Gipson said.

Is Justin Fields playing vs. Vikings? Bears coach Matt Eberflus opens door to sit him - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields has played through a lingering non-throwing shoulder injury and hurt his hip against the Lions.

Bears’ season finale vs. Vikings set for noon Sunday at Soldier Field - Chicago Sun-Times - They’re looking to break a nine-game losing streak, but a loss would secure them picking no lower than second in the draft.

Top 5 takeaways from a rewatch of the Bears’ brutal loss to the Lions - CHGO - Someone had to rewatch the Bears’ 41-10 loss to the Lions. Here are my top five takeaways from the Bears’ ninth-straight loss of the season.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Lions-Packers will conclude the 2022 regular season - ProFootballTalk - The Lions started the season 1-6. The Packers starter 4-8. They’ll finish the season playing each other.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Report: Jim Harbaugh will jump to the NFL, if he gets an offer - ProFootballTalk - TheAthletic.com, citing “multiple sources” close to Harbaugh, reports that they expect Harbaugh to leave Michigan for the NFL, if he is offered a head-coaching job.

Dolphins preparing for Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson to start Week 18 - ProFootballTalk - Word on Sunday night was that the Dolphins believed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater broke a finger on his right hand during the team’s 23-21 loss to the Patriots, but further tests showed a different injury.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: NFL Week 18 Schedule - What we know so far - Windy City Gridiron - The NFL has announced dates and times for most of their games for week 18.

Duerrwaechter: Grading the Chicago Bears’ 2022 Position Groups - Offense - Windy City Gridiron - After seeing the regular season play out, the Bears finally have an answer at QB. As for everything else...

Leming's 10 Bears Takes: Worst Game of the Season, should Fields play, and more - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears suffered their worse loss of the season on Sunday, getting blown out 41-10 at the hands of a division rival. Digging deeper after the team’s most lackluster performance of the season.

Wiltfong: Bears vs Lions - Inside the snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here are all the snap counts for the Chicago Bears, a spotlight on some of their individual stats, and also a few team statistics from their embarrassing 41 to 10 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Infante's Notes: Bears lose 9 straight, fall in depressing fashion to Lions - Windy City Gridiron - Happy New Year, I guess...

