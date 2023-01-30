The Bear’s Den, January 30, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Making the case: Why the Bears should draft edge rusher Tyree Wilson - CHGO - The Bears need to add players who are capable of rushing the quarterback. One of the prospects the Bears should consider is Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Which Chicago Bears player not named Justin Fields had the best 2022 season? - CHGO - In this episode, Mark Carman and Nicholas Moreano discuss which Chicago Bears player not named Justin Fields had the best 2022 season.

1985 Bears voted best defense in NFL history, again - NBC Sports Chicago - The NFL may never see a defense like the 1985 Bears ever again.

Texans’ Desperation for Bears’ No. 1 Pick Makes Week 18 Even More Hilarious - On Tap Sports Net - The Texans had the top pick in their hands, but a meaningless Week 18 win will force them to pay a pretty penny to the Bears if they want it back.

Did 2022 Bears hit the Sweet Spot of Bad? - Chicago Sun-Times - Blowout losses and the inability to win close games could be a red flag for GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus. But the Bears also established Justin Fields as a quarterback to build around while still losing enough games to get the No. 1 draft pick. Here are seven games that helped get them there:

Bears, business group push new type of tax incentive for Arlington Heights stadium - Chicago Sun-Times - No legislation has been filed and no sponsors have been named for a measure that would create a new class of tax incentive that would allow the Bears to pay to Arlington Heights a negotiated sum for the property taxes on the 326-acre site of the old Arlington International Racecourse.

Former Bear Marcus Robinson on son’s ‘gut wrenching’ leukemia diagnosis - Chicago Sun-Times - “Any time you hear ‘cancer,’ the first thing you think about is death,” the elder Robinson, now retired, says of his son’s prognosis at age 10. ‘[You think] he only has so much time.’”

Adam Schefter: Aaron Rodgers trade remains option for Packers - NBC Sports Chicago - Looks like we’re in for another spring and summer filled with Aaron Rodgers trade rumors.

Dolphins hire Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator - ProFootballTalk - The Dolphins have agreed to terms with Vic Fangio to become their next defensive coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Neutral-site conference championship chatter continues - ProFootballTalk - As we’ve written on multiple occasions, the league wants to do it. The question is whether at least 24 owners will go along with it.

Expedited replay process fails to spot Eagles incompletion on key fourth down - ProFootballTalk - Replays eventually served up by Fox (after the ensuing touchdown and extra point and commercial) showed that the ball clearly and obviously came out when Smith went down. It was, without question, an incomplete pass.

Wilfong's Mocking the Mocks: Bears execute the double trade back - Windy City Gridiron - Two trades, wow!

Infante: 2023 NFL Draft - NFLPA Collegiate Bowl prospects for Bears to watch - Windy City Gridiron - The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl takes place Saturday on the NFL Network. Which prospects would the Bears be wise to target?

Infante: 2023 NFL Draft - Big board of all 127 Senior Bowl prospects - Windy City Gridiron - As he prepares to head down to Mobile, WCG’s lead draft analyst ranks every single player heading down to the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Infante: I rewatched Jalen Carter’s playoff games so you don’t have to - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst went back to watch Jalen Carter’s games against Ohio State and TCU. Is the widespread criticism warranted?

Infante: 2023 NFL Draft - Analyzing Luke Getsy’s Senior Bowl defensive roster - Windy City Gridiron - Which defensive prospects will be playing under Luke Getsy in this year’s Senior Bowl?

