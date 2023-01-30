Building the Board for the Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft

This months long project is going to be a lot of fun to follow along with.

For the last several months, we’ve been working on an incredible NFL Draft project that will be featured on our 2nd City Gridiron video channel, on our podcast channel, and also here at Windy City Gridiron; Building the Board.

We’ve been scouting the players available in the 2023 NFL Draft, and we’ll continue to do so with the end game being our very own Bears Draft Board.

Our initial Draft Board (1.0) will be on a Google Document that we’ll share here shortly after the Senior Bowl.

Jeff Berckes will be serving as our Building the Board General Manager (and frequent host), and he’ll be joined by our team of scouts featuring Jacob Infante (mostly EDGE and iDL, but he’ll be helping all over the board), Robert Schmitz (primarily DB and TE), Brandon Robinson (DB, WR), Danny Meehan (RB, LB), and Quinten Krzysko (OL, TE), but we’ll also pull from other WCG staffers to help guide the project along.

Check out this introduction video below for a more in-depth explanation of the project, and bookmark this story stream, so you never miss any content we add.