The Bear’s Den, January 31, 2023

With salary cap in place, franchise and transition tag amounts for 2023 are known - ProFootballTalk - The formulas for determining the franchise and transition tags ultimately tie the amount at each position to a percentage of the salary cap. Thus, once the salary cap is known, the tag amounts are known.

NFL sets its salary cap — and Bears have the most space - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears have been set to have the most salary cap space in the NFL. Now we know exactly how much.

Bears’ Justin Fields should feel free to follow Jalen Hurts’ example - Chicago Sun-Times - The Eagles’ Hurts is 16-1 as a starter this season. If that seems a few million miles from where Fields is with the Bears, well, it is — for now.

CHGO Bears After Dark: Should Bears fans be rooting for Matt Nagy in the Super Bowl? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discuss whether or not Chicago Bears fans will root for former coach Matt Nagy in the Super Bowl.

Warren Sapp's Justin Fields trade rumor only start of Bears' offseason circus - NBC Sports Chicago - Warren Sapp went on former MLB second baseman Bret Boone's podcast and said he heard the Bears plan to trade Justin Fields and draft Bryce Young. Get ready, things are only going to get weirder.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Can the Bears follow the Eagles’ Blueprint to the Super Bowl? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew debates if the Chicago Bears can follow the path the Philadelphia Eagles took to get back to the Super Bowl.

Tee Higgins trade unlikely to be Bears’ answer to No. 1 WR issue - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears need a No. 1 receiver, but the dream of the Bengals trading Tee Higgins to Chicago isn’t one that’s remotely based in reality.

Conflicting reports on if Vic Fangio hired as Dolphins DC - NBC Sports Chicago - On Sunday night it appeared former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was going to be the new Dolphins DC. On Monday that came into question.

Former Bears head coach Matt Nagy headed to Super Bowl with Chiefs - NBC Sports Chicago - Former Bears head coach Matt Nagy now coaches Patrick Mahomes for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bears hit the road as NFL Draft scouting begins in earnest - 670 The Score - The Bears will dispatch their scouting team to the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Game this week as evaluations for the 2023 NFL Draft begin in earnest.

The Value of David Montgomery: Volume I, Run Game - Da Bears Blog - After four productive years in Chicago, David Montgomery is now a free agent, which leaves the Bears in the difficult situation of trying to figure out how much they are willing to pay to keep him around.

Source - 49ers QB Brock Purdy has torn UCL in right elbow - ESPN - 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday.

Raiders could be planning to squat on Derek Carr, for now - ProFootballTalk - The Raiders have 16 days to figure out a potential trade for quarterback Derek Carr before $40.4 million in future compensation becomes fully guaranteed. So why haven’t they given Carr permission to try to find a suitor?

Infante’s “My Guys” defense - Windy City Gridiron - Who are the offensive prospects WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst is going to bat for in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Infante’s “My Guys” offense - Windy City Gridiron - Who are the offensive prospects WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst is going to bat for in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Wiltfong: Which pending free agent must the Bears re-sign? - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears are primed for a second consecutive roster makeover with over two dozen players coming out of contract, but this time there are a handful of free agents that the team may consider...

