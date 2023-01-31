This new Making Monsters from Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan features their interview with Matt Hayes, who covers college football for Saturday Down South, the Home for SEC fans. Getting someone with in-depth knowledge on the best conference in college football should enlighten us to plenty of prospects the Chicago Bears could have their eye on in the 2023 NFL Draft.

They spend some time on top defensive prospects Jalen Carter and Will Anderson but also get into this year’s quarterback class and dive into the parallels between what the Jacksonville Jaguars did a year ago and what Chicago’s offseason is shaping up to be.

Check out their latest Making Monstere for plenty of excellent draft discussion.

