The Bear’s Den, January 4, 2023

Bears First-and-10: A tragic reminder of NFL brutality’s high stakes - Chicago Sun-Times - NFL players know their career could end on any play, but Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest against the Bengals on Monday night — no matter how rare or random an incident — has to shake any player who steps on the field.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Prayers For Damar Hamlin - CHGO - In this episode, the crew react to the dangers of football and the horrible incident for Damar Hamlin on Monday night.

Bears notebook: WR Dante Pettis flies home, not in concussion protocol - Chicago Sun-Times - Plus, a look at the Vikings’ plans for Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and others heading into the season finale against the Bears.

Dannehy: Bears Mess Deserve More Scrutiny - Da Bears Blog - “I don’t know why I did that…”

Hub Arkush isn’t sold on Justin Fields just yet - 670 The Score - Longtime NFL insider and Score contributor Hub Arkush isn’t as sold on second-year quarterback Justin Fields as many are, saying that the Bears have “no guarantee that they’ve got their quarterback of the future.”

Arguments for and against playing Justin Fields in finale - Chicago Sun-Times - Eberflus has said that if Justin Fields is healthy, he will play. But should he?

Damar Hamlin and the Most Terrifying Night of Football - The Ringer - The Buffalo Bills’ 24-year-old safety suffered a cardiac arrest on ‘Monday Night Football,’ an incident so scary and traumatic that it forced the NFL to suspend one of the biggest games of the season

Damar Hamlin toy drive fund exceeds $5.5 million - ProFootballTalk - The Damar Hamlin community toy drive, which began during the pandemic as a GoFundMe campaign aimed at raising $2,500, has now surpassed $5.5 million.

Bills say Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition - ProFootballTalk - “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,” the team said on Twitter. “We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far.” (Current at the time of the writing of the Den).

NFL makes mental health and support resources available to players and staff - ProFootballTalk - In a memo sent to all teams on Tuesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs that last night’s game will not resume this week, and that the teams will be promptly advised of any decisions made.

Schmitz' All-22uesday: Breaking down a bad day in Detroit, Offseason Options, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Robert S. talks through the tape from the Bears’ loss to Buffalo (and more!) live on 2nd City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!

Duerrwaechter: Grading the Chicago Bears 2022 Position Groups - Defense - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have a pair of hits between young DBs Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon. A ton of help is needed up front, though.

Gabriel: Thoughts On Last Night - Windy City Gridiron - I began playing football at the age of eight in 1959, and since then I have always had some involvement in the game at various levels. When I was a sophomore in college (Fall of 1970), I was...

Kev H: Ten Thoughts on the NFL: Screaming From the Void - Windy City Gridiron - The 2022 regular season ends this week

Infante: Tyree Wilson - the top Bears trade-back prospect - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his scouting report of Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson.

