Bears Reacts Survey: Week 18 Confidence Poll

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate.

The Chicago Bears have announced that quarterback Justin Fields would miss their week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings, which helps their chances at the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Does the possibility of a higher draft pick help your confidence in the direction of the franchise?

It could be argued that general manager Ryan Poles didn't even start the rebuild phase last offseason because all he did was strip the entire team down to the bare essentials. He tore it down and dug the foundation, but the actual rebuild will begin this year.

Besides the quarterback, some rookies from his first draft class, and a handful of veterans, this team will look massively different again in 2023.

How much confidence do you have in Poles' vision for the team and in his ability to execute it?