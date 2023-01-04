Justin Fields ruled out this Sunday with an injury

After being knocked around on Sunday in Detroit to the tune of seven sacks taken, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has a hip strain that will not allow him to play in the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields was sore on Monday, so they got an MRI that showed the strain, and he also added that “this is not a long-term injury.”

The Bears being in play for the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft may have something to do with this, but Eberflus said that even if this were a playoff game, the team would have sat Fields because he isn’t able to move full speed.

Nathan Peterman will get the start.

Fields ends his second season completing 60.4% of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, an 85.2 passer rating, and he rushed for 1,143 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 7.1 yards per carry in 15 starts.

All of those numbers were an increase over his rookie season, and while he threw one more pick this season, his interception percentage decreased slightly.

As for the draft status, a win could drop the Bears to the fourth overall pick, while a loss ensures them of the second overall selection. A loss to the Vikings and a Texans win over the Colts would mean the Bears have the number one overall pick in the 2023 draft.

The Vikings are still playing for the second seed in the NFC, and have indicated they will play all their usual players.

You can check out Eberflus’ press conference here.