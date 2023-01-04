Bears give Equanimeous St. Brown a 1-year contract extension

Earlier today, The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain reported that the Chicago Bears signed wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year contract extension. Shortly after that, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the deal was for $1.25 million, which is a shade over the league minimum for a veteran of St. Brown’s experience.

The 26-year-old St. Brown is in the midst of the best season in his career with 15 starts, 551 offensive snaps, 37 targets, 20 receptions, 320 receiving yards, and one touchdown, while rushing six times for 54 yards.

He’s now the fourth receiver under contract for the 2023 season, joining Chase Claypool, Velus Jones Jr., and Darnell Mooney.

I would expect the Bears to bring in a free agent or two, to address the position in the NFL Draft if the board falls right for them, and there may be a veteran that comes available via trade.

This is a nice signing for a team that will undergo another massive roster turnover in a couple of months, so anyone legitimately complaining about a near-league minimum salaried, fourth/fifth receiver is a dumbass.