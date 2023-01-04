Bears vs Vikings: Complete Week 18 Coverage

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings close their 2022 regular seasons out on Sunday, but the Vikes are still positioning themselves for the NFC playoff race. A win gives them a chance at the two-seed, which gives them the possibility for at least two home games, while a loss keeps them in the three-seed.

The Bears are in play for the first overall draft pick, but a win could move them to the fourth overall position. A loss guarantees them the second pick, but a loss plus a Texans win in Indianapolis would give Chicago the number-one selection.

The intrigue surrounding the Texans vs Colts game is wild, because the division rival Colts and Texans are both possibly in the market for a rookie quarterback. A Colt loss would put the Bears in a prime position to trade the number one pick to the Colts who can then take the top quarterback on their board. If Indy wins that would give Houston the top spot and their number one QB.