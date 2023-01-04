Teven Jenkins to injured reserve is one of several Chicago Bears roster moves

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears placed starting right guard Teven Jenkins, reserve offensive lineman Michael Schofield III, and cornerback Josh Blackwell on injured reserve.

To take their place on the 53-man roster, the Bears signed linebackers DeMarquis Gates and Terrell Lewis, and defensive end Jalyn Holmes from their practice squad.

Jenkins has suffered from a neck injury the last few weeks, Schofield has a knee issue, and Blackwell’s injury has not been disclosed.

After an odd start to the year, Jenkins started 11 of the 13 games he played this season. Schofield started 5 of his 12 games, and Blackwell had 1 start in 16 appearances.

With only one game remaining on the schedule, it’s possible the Bears will make a few other transactions, and it’s highly likely that they’ll call up a couple of players from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears held a walkthrough at today’s practice, so their injury report is an estimation.

It was also announced that Justin Fields would not play in Sunday’s game.

If you missed it, the Bears signed long snapper Kameron Canaday to their practice squad yesterday.