Devin Hester named Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 finalist

The greatest return man in NFL history is a step away from Canton.

And this time, it’s not a surprise.

In his second year of eligibility, Devin Hester is back in the Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist stage, announced tonight on NFL Network. Hester made history last year when he became the second special teamer ever to be a first-ballot finalist, and the first pure returner to ever make the finalist stage at all.

The only pure special teamers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame are placekicker Jan Stenerud (first-ballot 1991) and punter Ray Guy (seniors, 2014).

The next step for Hester is the final vote from 15 modern-era finalists to the class of 2023, which will 99.9999% have five modern-era members. Per voter Gary Myers, the final meeting will be January 17 over Zoom.

The entire class of 2023 — including three seniors and coach/contributor candidate Don Coryell (all also 99.9999% likely to be inducted) — will be announced Feb. 9 on the NFL Honors show.

Since the start of the semifinalist stage in 2004, every first-ballot semifinalist has reached Canton within 11 years, while every first-ballot finalist, like Hester, has reached in six years. That’s why last year I wrote this column noting that Hester was a lock by 2027.

But that was last year at the finalist stage. And when the 49 voters do their vote from 15 down to the class of five, they also have a round of 10. In his first year of eligibility, Hester wasn’t just a finalist — he was in the final 10, meaning he was in the first group of five finalists who did not make the Hall.

As a reminder, the 2022 modern-era Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists:

Class of 2022 : Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Bryant Young

: Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Bryant Young Finalists 6 thru 10: Ronde Barber, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware

Ronde Barber, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware Finalists 11 thru 15: Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Torry Holt, Reggie Wayne, Patrick Willis

Because of that, while Hester is still mathematically a lock by 2027, I think he’s going in by 2025 at the latest, perhaps next year, and with an outside shot at this year (see tweets below).

Hester’s big advantage compared to the other finalists: he’s not battling anyone in his position group or team. Whether he’s in this year, next, 2025, 2026 or 2027, he’s going in soon. Here’s how he MIGHT get in this year:

Joe Thomas seems like a lock, and the numbers are such (25% of semifinalists) that they have to get a WR in this year. (It will be Johnson.) Those are the first two. — Jack M Silverstein (@readjack) November 23, 2022

The longest finalist streak is 3 for Holt, Wayne and Zach Thomas, and they put Johnson in the top 10 last year meaning they see him as next WR up. If they go for a second WR, it will be Ellard on the basis of it being his final year. (I'm not counting on it.) So Zach will get in. — Jack M Silverstein (@readjack) November 23, 2022

Ronde Barber has two straight finals, but he's got Revis on one end and Albert Lewis on the other, so he's probably out. Revis warrants first-ballot induction, but there is a lot of momentum going for Lewis, who I think is like 90% sure as a finalist. — Jack M Silverstein (@readjack) November 23, 2022

So that leaves two others (with Barber, Johnson and Thomas) who were in the 6-10 range last year. One is Ware, who I think has a great shot. The other is Hester, who is unique because he's not tethered to anyone. No other returners, no other specialists, no other Bears. — Jack M Silverstein (@readjack) November 23, 2022

So my best guess is this:



99% sure: Johnson, J. Thomas

97% sure: Z. Thomas

90% sure: Ware



If Lewis doesn't make the finals (and again, I think he will) then Revis is a lock. I could see them both getting in together, and then maybe Ware bumps Zach.



Hester & Lewis are the WCs. — Jack M Silverstein (@readjack) November 23, 2022

So basically it will be five of these seven:



2022 6-10: Johnson, Z. Thomas, Ware, Hester

2023 top 1st ballot candidates: J. Thomas, Revis

Wild card: Lewis



(Deep wild card: Ellard, but I'm not counting on it. But we'll know more when we see how many WRs are in the finals.) — Jack M Silverstein (@readjack) November 23, 2022

(I should not be so dismissive of Barber, who has made the semis in each of his six years, made the finals in his fourth year and will be back again, making his path, at a minimum, S, S, S, F-15, F-10, F-?. But with Revis and Lewis around him, I don't see it.) — Jack M Silverstein (@readjack) November 23, 2022

As for how the vote might go, in our Pro Football Hall of Fame committee, I gave the presentation for Hester last year. In reality, the man with that job is Dan Pompei. Here is my presentation last year for Hester. We’ll see what happens!

Everyone in the @notinhalloffame committee presented 1-2 of our 19 PH HOF finalists. I channeled @danpompei and presented Devin Hester. We elected him first ballot! Here is the start of my presentation. Close your eyes... #BearTFDown @WCGridiron @VinLospinuso91 pic.twitter.com/9Rqto3vdTu — Jack M Silverstein (@readjack) February 3, 2022

Here is the ending of my Devin Hester Pro Football Hall of Fame presentation, with help from:



* Mel Gray

* Dante Hall

* Desmond Howard

* Billy “White Shoes” Johnson

* Brian Mitchell

* Deion Sanders

* Gale Sayers



The class of 2022 is announced Feb. 10. We shall see! #BearTFDown pic.twitter.com/Nc4vFQJTjj — Jack M Silverstein (@readjack) February 4, 2022

