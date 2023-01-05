The Bear’s Den, January 5, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE NICE TANK YOU HAVE THERE SPECIAL

Equanimeous St. Brown, Bears reach 1-year extension - 670 The Score - The Bears are bringing back receiver Equanimeous St. Brown for the 2023 season on a one-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Bears place Teven Jenkins, 2 others on injured reserve - 670 The Score - The Bears on Wednesday placed second-year guard Teven Jenkins (neck) on injured reserve ahead of their season finale against the Vikings on Sunday.

Justin Fields takes a small step, needs a giant leap - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields’ uneven season was good enough to establish him as the Bears’ “franchise” quarterback. But, like general manager Ryan Poles and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, he still has a lot to prove after an undermanned Bears offense fizzled in 2022.

Bears sign WR Equanimeous St. Brown to 1-year, $1.25 million extension: source - Chicago Sun-Times - Brown can set career highs in the season finale against the Vikings.

Bears QB Justin Fields will miss finale with hip strain - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears quarterback Justin Fields will miss Sunday’s season finale with a hip strain, head coach Matt Eberflus said.

Justin Fields’ second season ends with an incomplete evaluation - CHGO - Justin Fields' 2022 season has officially come to an end with a hip strain, and this leaves an incomplete evaluation for the young quarterback.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Justin Fields OUT vs Vikings + Realistic NFL Draft trades for Chicago Bears - CHGO - In this episode, the crew reacts to the news that Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields will not play in the season finale. They also discuss realistic draft trades.

How Bears help players deal with mental health after Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest - NBC Sports Chicago - Matt Eberflus made sure the Bears had a safe space to share emotions and access to mental health resources if needed.

Bears' Justin Fields hurt, Nathan Peterman to start vs. Vikings - NBC Sports Chicago - Matt Eberflus announced Justin Fields strained his hip, and he will be shut down for the final game of the 2022 NFL season.

Sitting Justin Fields for finale shows Bears see bigger rebuild picture - NBC Sports Chicago - By ending Justin Fields' season one week early, the Bears ensured their rebuild stays on track heading into a critical offseason.

Davante Adams: I wouldn't be here if Derek Carr wasn't here, but I still want to be a Raider - ProFootballTalk - “I wouldn’t have ended up here originally if Derek wasn’t here, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that I won’t be here in the event that he’s not here,” Adams said. “That’s my boy, I’ve got his back through everything, I think I’ve made that more than clear at this point and I support him in everything moving forward.”

Kliff Kingsbury: Kyler Murray "probably" won't be ready for start of 2023 season - ProFootballTalk - Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Wednesday that Murray “probably” won’t be ready for Week One of the 2023 campaign.

On Damar Hamlin, Trauma and Humanity in the NFL - Da Bears Blog - Zac Taylor walked across the field to Sean McDermott. He said something, we don’t know what. Shortly thereafter, the teams were heading into the locker room, and soon the majority of the Bills, those not heading to the hospital, were flying home to Buffalo. Years from now, Taylor’s gesture will remembered in documentaries because in that moment, he saved football from itself; saved Roger Goodell and 32 billionaires from a masochistic public spectacle.

Bengals’ Zac Taylor recalls bleak talk with Bills’ Sean McDermott moments after Damar Hamlin’s collapse | Fox News - In his first comments since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor praised Bills head coach Sean McDermott for his leadership.

Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest rattles Bears as practice week begins - Chicago Sun-Times - “I was kind of uneasy,” running back David Montgomery said of returning to work. It wasn’t a normal Wednesday for the Bears.

So many things wrong with the NFL, yet I can’t stop watching the games - Chicago Sun-Times - The league’s handling of Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game following Damar Hamlin’s injury is another example of its insensitivity. How many viewers will walk away? Few.

Troy Vincent doesn’t rule out postponement of Patriots-Bills game - ProFootballTalk - During a Wednesday afternoon conference call regarding the Damar Hamlin situation, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent didn’t rule out the possibility of postponing the Week 18 game between the Patriots and the Bills, if Bills players and coaches aren’t ready to proceed.

Zimmerman: NFL Draft Order Scenario for Week 18 - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears can pick anywhere from 1 to 4 in the draft depending on week 18 outcomes.

Wiltfong: Teven Jenkins to injured reserve is one of several Bears roster moves - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are shuffling their roster in advance of the season finale.

Zimmerman: Not a week for Hot Takes after Damar Hamlin’s collapse - Windy City Gridiron - These are usually the Incoherent Rantings of a Belligerent Bears fan, but not this week...

Bears Reacts Survey: Week 18 Confidence Poll - Windy City Gridiron - One more week in the 2022 season, so let us know your confidence level in Chicago’s franchise.

Wiltfong: Justin Fields ruled out this Sunday with an injury - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have decided to shut Justin Fields down for the season.

Wiltfong: Breaking down the 7 sacks allowed by Chicago - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears gave up 7 sacks to the Detroit Lions in a variety of ways.

