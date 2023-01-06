The Bear’s Den, January 6, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Chase Claypool wanted to send message with sideline outburst vs. Lions - NBC Sports Chicago - Chase Claypool’s sideline outburst in Detroit wasn’t a diva wide receiver moment. It was a guy built in winning cauldrons being fed up with what he saw from his teammates. He found out that he and Justin Fields are built from the same cloth.

Why Bears believe Justin Fields on path to become better QB - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields’ passing numbers this year aren’t good. But Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy says he knows more success is ahead based on the growth he’s seen this season.

Could DeAndre Hopkins be Bears’ answer to No. 1 receiver issue? - NBC Sports Chicago - Bringing in an elite WR could help Justin Fields take the next step in his development? But DeAndre Hopkins is an imperfect solution to a pressing issue that the Bears can’t whiff on.

As Bears’ Virginia McCaskey turns 100, Matt Eberflus remembers first message - NBC Sports Chicago - As Virginia McCaskey turns 100, the Bears’ matriarch’s impact and positivity are still felt throughout Halas Hall.

Ellis: Let’s not lose Justin Fields through the trees - 670 The Score - As Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ second season comes to a close, we’re already debating what his future in Chicago looks like. No one’s making us, we’re just doing it.

Luke Getsy sees need for balance, nuance with Bears’ offense - 670 The Score - Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy pointed to the need for nuance in assessing the team’s offense, which has had a stark difference in its passing and rushing output this season.

Claypool: Bears ‘have to be real uncomfortable with losing’ - 670 The Score - Toward the end of the Bears’ 41-10 blowout loss to the Lions on Sunday at Ford Field, Chicago receiver Chase Claypool expressed his frustration on the team’s sideline. On Thursday, he explained what was behind the incident.

Bears OC Luke Getsy: Justin Fields ‘on the right path’ - Chicago Sun-Times - While Fields’ passing numbers were modest at best — his 149.5 yards per game is last in the NFL — Getsy was encouraged by progress as a leader and quarterback on and off the field. “The statistics that everyone’s looking for, those will come. And we know that.”

Chase Claypool after outburst: Bears need to become ‘uncomfortable with losing’ - Chicago Sun-Times - “I was all fired up because we can’t lose that bad, ever,” he said about the 41-10 loss to the Lions. “We have to have a little bit more pride, a little bit more heart, so it don’t happen again.”

Moving on from QB Justin Fields would be epic mistake by Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are best served leaving that problem solved and continuing to work through what looks like an endless to-do list with the rest of the roster.

Bears coach: Devin Hester revolutionized football like Elway or Manning - Chicago Sun-Times - Devin Hester revolutionized the NFL the same way that John Elway and Peyton Manning did, Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said Thursday.

Bears matriarch Virginia McCaskey turns 100 - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears coach Matt Eberflus called her “always encouraging, always upbeat, always thoughtful.”

CHGO Bears Podcast: Will Nathan Peterman lead the Chicago Bears toward the first overall pick? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew looks at the Chicago Bears’ season finale and discuss if Nathan Peterman can help lead the team toward the first overall pick.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

-19: A study of the Vikings much publicized point differential - Daily Norseman - The much publicized number gets a breakdown - Minnesota Vikings

Five (More) Good Questions with Windy City Gridiron - Daily Norseman - The last one for the regular season!

DAMAR HAMLIN & FALLOUT FROM HIS INJURY

Damar Hamlin still has "long way to go," but "all signs are highly optimistic" - ProFootballTalk - Bills safety Damar Hamlin has surprised everyone with the progress he has made since going into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals. He remains in critical condition, but the outlook is positive.

Josh Allen, Sean McDermott say Bills will be ready to play on Sunday against the Patriots - ProFootballTalk - Allen said Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night, has told the team, through his father, that he wants them to play. “You can’t not honor his request to go out there,” Allen said. “Today’s news was a lot of tears of joy, I’ll tell you that. To know that’s what he wants, that’s what his dad wants, I think guys are excited to get out there.”

Owners will convene on Friday regarding AFC playoff seeding - ProFootballTalk - Per multiple sources, the NFL’s owners will convene on Friday regarding the issue. The meeting will happen via videoconference, not in person.

Saints and Pelicans donate 67 AEDs to local recreation departments - ProFootballTalk - In New Orleans, the Saints and Pelicans have decided to ensure that the devices are available. The teams will donate 40 AEDs for the New Orleans Recreation Department and 27 for the Jefferson Parish Recreation Department.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Curl: Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings. Five Questions with the Daily Norseman: This Vikings team doesn’t blow anybody out - Windy City Gridiron - Second time’s the charm! We sit down with our Vikings sister sight and get even juicier tidbits than last time.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears latest injury news and Minnesota Vikings preview - Windy City Gridiron - Stop by our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel for Bear Bones LIVE at FIVE as we break down the latest plus preview Bears vs Vikings.

Householder: Week 18 Chicago Bears Game Preview: Minnesota Vikings - Windy City Gridiron - The tank game? Minnesota has reasons to play...Chicago does not.

