This week’s Making Monsters has hosts Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan taking a look back at the performance of the Chicago Bears, both the good and the bad, before giving some offseason thoughts on the direction of the franchise. Plenty of talk about Justin Fields, the offensive line, Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon, Cole Kmet, the front seven, Matt Eberflus, Ryan Poles, and more.

They get a little help from Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates on Twitter) to discuss what he saw from the team during the season and get his big-picture thoughts on the team.

