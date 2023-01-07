Chicago Bears Reacts Fan Confidence Results

The Chicago Bears suffered their worst loss of the season, so it should come as no surprise that our Reacts confidence results fell again this week. Being embarrassed by the Lions was the tipping point for some, but overall, more than 60% of us are confident the franchise is on the right track.

It's remarkable that the results aren't lower, especially considering Chicago's 9-game losing streak is the longest in franchise history, but Justin Fields has many of us fired up at the potential he and this team has.

Chicago quarterback coach Andrew Janocko recently shared some thoughts about Fields with NBC Sports Chicago.

“He wants this to be his franchise. He wants this to be his city,” Janocko said of Fields on Thursday. “Just the way he works. Spend five minutes with the kid, and you know it. He’s a dude. He’s a dog. He’s an alpha. Spend a little bit of time with him, you know he wants to be it.” Taking ownership of the offense and the team allows Fields to lead by example. Janocko called him a “thumb pointer,” someone who always enters the building with a list of things he either must work on or didn’t do well in the previous game.

Sure he needs to improve as a passer, but the 23-year-old Fields is still a work in progress.

This is going to be the most important offseason in the history of the Bears' franchise, and general manager Ryan Poles will have the money to not only acquire a handful of difference-makers but also to bolster the depth of his roster.

And with a top-two draft pick seemingly in the bag, they'll have plenty of suitors if they want to trade back.

Poles took a strip-it-down approach to his first year running the team, and his quarterback grew despite having less than replacement-level players surrounding him. If Fields was able to improve his numbers across the board this season, what will he be able to do with better talent in 2023?

You can count me among the 62% confident the Bears are heading in the right direction.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.