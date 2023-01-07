Betting the Bears: One final time

It feels like almost everyone has checked out of the Chicago Bears season.

Sunday, against the Minnesota Vikings they will be without Justin Fields, plus a whole bevy of players that were key contributors and starters earlier this year.

It could make for a long afternoon.

But first, let’s check in on the contests.

The survivor pool comes down to the final week. There are still four alive, although RiskyBiscuits has the upper hand, with only one strike vs. the other three’s two.

In the pick ‘ems, there’s still a lot to play for. Eberflus has a four-point lead over Bill Swerski’s Superfans, 170 to 166. I have jumped up into third place with 162. I doubt I can catch either of the two ahead of me, but I need to have a solid week to stay on the podium.

As for the game, well, this isn’t one that will excite too many people. With Nathan Peterman starting for Chicago. But the Bears still have a chance at the No. 1 overall pick, if the Indianapolis Colts beat the Texans.

Minnesota Vikings (-6) vs. Chicago Bears (O/U 43)

The Bears are underdogs for the seventh straight game and the 15th time overall. They’re home underdogs for the seventh time in their nine home games.

They’ve set a franchise record for consecutive losses, with nine.

The Vikings have been lukewarm on if they’re going to rest some starters, but it definitely sounds like it could be on the table in the second half.

So I guess it comes down to if you trust the Bears to be able to put up points if the Vikings play their back ups or if you think the Vikings do actually call the starters off. Especially if the Vikings build a big enough lead that their coaches are comfortable pulling key starters.

I have a hard time believing that the defense, as it currently stands, could possible stop anyone, even back ups. And do I really trust Nathan Peterman?

No, I’m laying the points with the Vikings and I’m playing the under.

The total I’m not as confident in and I’ve gotten burned a couple of times on the over recently that is maybe affecting my choice.

But I just don’t think, even with the backups, that there will be enough points, especially for Chicago.

My picks: Vikings -6, under 43

Season record: 13-17-1, 8-7-1 ATS