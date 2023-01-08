Bears vs. Vikings: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The (3-13) Chicago Bears are limping to the finish line of the 2022 season, and they’ll do so with Nathan Peterman under center. They take on the NFC North Champion Minnesota Vikings (12-4) in the season finale.

The Vikes are trying for the 2 seed in the NFC, and the Bears are trying for the 1 position in the NFL Draft. It should make for an interesting contest.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week 18 matchup.

GAME TIME

Later today the Bears and Vikings will kickoff at Noon (CT) from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

If you’re looking for some last-minute tickets to this game, or any game for that matter, check out our 2022 partners for the NFL season, TickPick.

TELEVISION

The game can be found on FOX with Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma on the call for a second week in a row, and if you live in the blueish area of this 506Sports.com map (including Alaska), you get to see the game.

ODDS

The line has been moving all week, but the last I checked, our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Bears as a 7.5-point underdog, with the over/under at 43.

RADIO

Local radio is heard on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, Jeff Joniak handling the play-by-play, Tom Thayer on color, and Mark Grote serving as the sideline reporter.

The Bears’ Spanish-language feed is heard on TUDN Deportes Radio 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with play-by-play by Omar Ramos and analyst Miguel Esparza.

Related Chicago Bears Radio Network affiliate stations

STREAMING

You can get a sweet WCG hookup by hitting this link for fubo TV.

HOMAGE: Bears Throwback Collection and more! It’s here. It’s official. Our officially NFL-licensed Chicago Bears throwback helmet apparel, Sweetness, Sayers, Urlacher, Fog Bowl, all-orange classic, hoodies, and more. Rep the Bears in style with a super-soft ode to your city, your team, and the Windy City, forever. Pay homage. HOMAGE

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!

2nd City Gridiron is our video home, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow our brand!

Check out The Gambler’s Den on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel, where Jeff Berckes, Ross Read, and Erik Smith talk Week 17 prop bets, make game picks (spread and over/under), pick ems, and daily fantasy football decisions.