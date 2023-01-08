The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

There’s only one game to go in the season, and I think that’s a relief for most Chicago Bears fans. It was a rollercoaster of a week for football fans, starting with the traumatic events on Monday Night Football surrounding Damar Hamlin, which caused many of us some self-reflection about sports and how we view them.

I give some thoughts about what the emotions of this week have been, but also we take a look at what players from this roster are legitimate building blocks heading into 2023, as well as address the wild tweets coming from some of the Chicago Bears beat writers that seem to suggest that Justin Fields may not have locked himself in as QB1 of the Bears in 2023.

