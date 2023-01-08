An open letter to Lovie Smith

Dear Lovie,

It’s been quite a while, hasn’t it, old friend?

Sure, we wished you well in Tampa, we certainly were excited to see what you could do at Illinois, and I think everyone was disappointed it didn’t work out better. But we were all thrilled to see you back as a head coach with the Houston Texans, and hopefully, that’s a job you will continue to hold.

Lovie, I’m sure you don’t actively think of the Chicago Bears franchise, and us Bears fans too often, but let me tell you something, in the words of Al Davis, “Just win, baby!”

Lovie, the entire city of Chicago is behind you. We want you to know that we want you to finish the season strong and take down the Indianapolis Colts. Finish with a win and let that locker room go out on a high note.

I’m not sure what the brass above you has said; perhaps they’ve told you to tank the game, there are rumors that you might be a “one-and-done” coach, and if that happens, the city of Chicago knows that if the Texans do that to you, that they set you up to fail. You’ve done a fine job this year in Houston. You’ve had that team in several games when they shouldn’t have been. Your players have competed. You should be proud of the work you’ve done, even if it isn’t reflected in the win column.

So Lovie, go out there and bring home a victory in week 18. Beat those pesky Colts. Get your team one more win on the season, and let your friends in Chicago slide into the number one pick in the draft. We are all behind you, Lovie. Are our intentions a little selfish? Yes, they are. But it doesn’t change the fact that the city loved you when you were here, you led one of the most successful eras in Bears history over the last 75 years, and we’ve always wanted you to succeed. It just so happens that if you happen to succeed this afternoon, it could benefit the Bears’ franchise greatly.

In conclusion, Coach Smith, we’re behind you. Go Texans!

Sincerely,

Chicago Bears fans everywhere