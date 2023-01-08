The Chicago Bears are on the clock...

With their 29 to 13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans‘ 32 to 31 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Chicago Bears have secured the first overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Bears are sure to get a plethora of offers from quarterback-needy teams looking to move into that spot to get the signal caller of their choice.

The Draft is scheduled for Thursday, April 27, but Chicago may accept a trade package prior to that night.

There may also be some “speculation” that the Bears could stay put at number one and pick the top player on their draft board, but the smart play is trading back for more picks.

This team is talent-deficient and needs all the help they can get. Adding more young players to their core, and to “franchise” quarterback Justin Fields, will make the buildup to the 2023 season an exciting one for all of us fans.