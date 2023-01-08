Bears 2023 opponents are set

With the standings all set and the games wrapped up, the Chicago Bears now know their 2023 opponents.

Most were already set because of the NFL’s scheduling formula. They will play the NFC South, the AFC West, and the other two NFC division opponents who finished in the same spot as them in their respective divisions (the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders). Plus, for the 17th game, the AFC North team that finished in the same place (Cleveland Browns).

Here’s how it breaks down to home and away.

Home

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Arizona Cardinals

Away

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Commanders

Cleveland Browns

The NFL schedule is typically released in early May. It used to be mid-April, but as the schedule release has become its own thing, with TV specials, it’s no surprise that it gets pushed back to not compete with the NFL Draft.

Which road trips are you eyeing? Depending on how late in the season they are, warm-weather destinations like Tampa and Los Angeles could be fun, while Kansas City with Arrowhead and Green Bay with Lambeau are always bucket-list stops for hardcore NFL fans. And who doesn’t like to party in New Orleans?