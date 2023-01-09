The Bears Win(ish) Den, January 9, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL END OF THE 2022 SEASON ANTHEM

BEARRRSSSS

Ryan Poles’ slow first step leaves Bears in uncertainty - Chicago Sun-Times - After a house-cleaning that ended with a 3-14 season and 10 consecutive losses, the Bears have a long, long way to go. But while Poles and coach Matt Eberflus didn’t prove anything this season, they didn’t disqualify themselves either. The next step is up to them.

Texans’ 32-31 win over Colts gives top draft pick to Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - Houston (3-13-1) won twice in the final three weeks to finish second to the Bears in draft positioning.

Bears’ 2023 opponents set with games against Chiefs, Chargers, Browns - Chicago Sun-Times - It’ll also be their first time hosting the Raiders and Broncos since 2015.

Bears get No. 1 pick in draft after loss to Vikings, Texans’ stunner vs. Colts - Chicago Sun-Times - Former Bears coach Lovie Smith’s team won on a two-point conversion in the final minute, leaving the Bears to pick first in the upcoming draft.

Bears set up for transformational offseason after securing No. 1 pick - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles has everything at his disposal to turn the Bears' franchise around. A perfect rebuild season made sure of that.

What Bears can expect in potential NFL draft trade for No. 1 pick - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.

Bears observations: Season ends with 29-13 loss to Vikings - NBC Sports Chicago - With Justin Fields on the sideline, the Bears' season ended with a whimper against the Vikings at Soldier Field.

David Montgomery wants to sign contract extension with Bears this offseason - NBC Sports Chicago - David Montgomery was emotional considering Sunday could've been his last game as a Chicago Bears running back.

Bears get No. 1 overall pick in 2023 draft after Texans beat Colts - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles will probably field many calls from GMs around the NFL for the chance to draft Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud.

Grades: Bears are now on the clock - 670 The Score - The Bears’ 29-13 loss to the Vikings in their season finale Sunday was a lot like most of their games in the 2022 season — underwhelming, primarily uninteresting and full of punts.

Texans win stunning comeback, hand Bears first overall pick in 2023 NFL draft - ProFootballTalk - The Texans didn’t tank.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker pays tribute to Bills’ Damar Hamlin - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears safety Jaquan Brisker first met Damar Hamlin in eighth grade.

The Bears won the No. 1 pick in the draft! Now they should trade it. - Chicago Sun-Times - General manager Ryan Poles has so many holes to fill, he’ll need all the draft picks he can get.

Bears RB David Montgomery looks ahead to uncertain future - 670 The Score - Bears running back David Montgomery reflected Sunday after what was perhaps his final game with the team, and his goal is to improve as an individual with free agency on the horizon.

Bernstein: Bears get it donehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0KbQe63xkM - They did it. Or they didn’t do it, but the Texans did, and the season that the new Bears administration designed from the start to catalyze their rebuild has ended just about ideally.

Bears fall 29-13 to Vikings to conclude a 3-14 season - 670 The Score - Kirk Cousins threw for 225 yards and a touchdown in the first half and watched the rest of the way as the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings tuned up for the playoffs by beating the Chicago Bears, 29-13, on Sunday.

Haugh: Now the real fun begins for the Bears - 670 The Score - The Bears concluded what had to be one of the happiest 3-14 seasons any NFL fan base ever has experienced, but now the difficult work begins.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Vikings waltz into playoffs with easy win over Bears - ProFootballTalk - For most of this season, the Vikings’ wins have been close and hard-fought. Not today.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater mum about plans for next season - ProFootballTalk - The Patriots’ season came to an end on Sunday and it may have been the final game for two of the team’s longtime leaders.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: 2023 NFL Draft - Chicago Bears lock up No. 1 overall pick with Texans’ Week 18 loss - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are number one!!!

Curl: Bears miraculously manage to score 13 points without Justin Fields, still lose. - Windy City Gridiron - A ragtag crew of backup Bears put up a bit of a fight against the division champs, but ultimately will finish with 10 straight losses and the worst record in the NFL.

Witfong: Bears set a new franchise rushing record - Windy City Gridiron - History has been made!

Bears vs Vikings Postgame | Bear With Me - Windy City Gridiron - Join us for a Bear With Me postgame podcast on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel.

The Texans gave the Bears the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft with an incredible comeback - SBNation.com- The Texans literally threw away the No. 1 pick in the draft with an amazing touchdown on 4th and 20.

